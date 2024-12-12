Eng
Esp

Trump’s controversial picks set to woo skeptical senators

byLesia Dubenko
12/12/2024
2 minute read
Gabbard and Hegseth
Tulsi Gabbard and Donald Trump/ REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominees for the National Director of Intelligence (NDI) and the Pentagon respectively, are in Washington D.C.

Deemed as controversial picks due to their past remarks and inappropriate conduct, Gabbard and Hegseth are trying to woo the skeptical GOP senators as they prepare for a Senate hearing.

Gabbard is known for her statement that the now-deposed Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad is “not an enemy of the US” as well as spreading pro-Russian narratives, blaming “NATO’s expansion” for the Kremlin’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Though Russian state media once dubbed her “their girlfriend”, there’s no hard evidence that she’s truly supportive of Russia or Putin’s regime.

Meanwhile, Hegseth is accused by past employees of inappropriate conduct toward female employees and excessive alcohol consumption in public, among other things.

According to the Hill, Gabbard’s first meetings were held with Sens. James Lankford (Okla.) and Mike Rounds (S.D.), both of whom serve on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Rounds is supportive of Ukraine and has pointed out that Putin’s ambitions to occupy parts of a free country won’t curb his appetites.

“There’s just a lot of questions that need to be answered,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), a member of Republican leadership, commenting on Gabbard’s chances to clinch the position.

Other Senators expect her nomination to “sail through” smoothly.

Hegseth is likewise preparing for tough questions, but has appeared to already woo some of the lawmakers.

“He doesn’t currently believe that he has a problem. He has in the past consumed alcohol, but I don’t think he would be unique here on Capitol Hill or in the Pentagon for having done that,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas said while pledging support for the potential Pentagon chief.

Find out more about Trump’s picks in our article.

