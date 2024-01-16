Eng
Ukrainian intel: Russia’s recent missile attacks targeted Ukraine’s defense industry

Ukrainian military intelligence notes a shift in Russian targeting, moving from Ukraine’s energy sector last winter to its defense industry facilities, with the threat to the energy sector looming.
byYuri Zoria
16/01/2024
2 minute read
Vadym Skybytskyi, Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff
Vadym Skibitskyi, the representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, reports a shift in Russian targeting from Ukraine’s energy sector last winter to the facilities of the Ukrainian defense industry. However, the threat to the country’s energy sector still looms, according to him.

Russia conducted a campaign to destroy the Ukrainian energy infrastructure that lasted from the fall of 2022 to the spring of 2023, damaging multiple energy facilities across the country and causing massive blackouts in multiple regions. Russia’s latest air attacks did not target the power facilities.

“As of today, the main efforts of the Russian Federation are focused on the destruction of our infrastructure facilities. These are primarily the facilities of our defense industry, headquarters, command and control systems, and individual units deployed on the front line,” Skibitsky told RBK Ukraine.

However, Skibitskyi said, Russia doesn’t achieve its goals:

“The weapons used by Russia, in particular the Kinzhal [hypersonic missiles], are very inaccurate. And, unfortunately, it is mostly the civilian population that suffers from them,” he said.

The intelligence representative stressed that the fact that the Russians do not currently target energy facilities does not mean that they do not monitor the state of Ukraine’s energy sector. Skibitskyi says Russia continues to regularly take satellite imagery of our energy facilities in order to strike whenever possible and if necessary. Therefore, the threat to the Ukrainian energy sector remains.

In recent weeks, Russia carried out several massive air attacks against Ukraine, which involved hundreds of missiles of various types.

Read also:





















