Zelenskyy announces signing of security agreements with US and Japan

On 13 June, Ukraine will sign security agreements with the US and Japan on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on social media. The President is visiting the summit in Italy today.

In summer 2023, leaders from the G7, along with the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, endorsed a “Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine” at the G7 summit, committing to specific long-term security collaborations with Ukraine. This year, Kyiv focused on signing bilateral security pacts with its allies.

“Bilateral security agreements will be signed during meetings with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The document with the United States will be unprecedented, as it should be for leaders who support Ukraine,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

No further details were provided regarding the planned security pacts.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s main priorities include forming a fighter jet coalition, expediting pilot training, accelerating aircraft delivery, and enhancing Ukrainian air defense systems with advanced Western technology. He also emphasized the importance of increasing long-range capabilities and utilizing Russian assets to benefit Ukraine’s defense industry through approval formats for joint weapon production.

Additionally, the Ukrainian President mentioned that he would attend the G7 meeting and engage in several bilateral discussions. His agenda includes meetings with the Summit’s host, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Council President Charles Michel, and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

