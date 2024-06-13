Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy announces signing of security agreements with US and Japan

Zelenskyy stated Ukraine’s priorities at his G7 meeting today include fighter jet coalition, pilot training, aircraft delivery, advanced Western air defenses, long-range capabilities, using Russian assets.
byYuri Zoria
13/06/2024
2 minute read
Zelenskyy: Slow US aid delivery hinders Ukraine's defense against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy via X/Twitter
Zelenskyy announces signing of security agreements with US and Japan

On 13 June, Ukraine will sign security agreements with the US and Japan on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on social media. The President is visiting the summit in Italy today.

In summer 2023, leaders from the G7, along with the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, endorsed a “Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine” at the G7 summit, committing to specific long-term security collaborations with Ukraine. This year, Kyiv focused on signing bilateral security pacts with its allies.

Bilateral security agreements will be signed during meetings with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The document with the United States will be unprecedented, as it should be for leaders who support Ukraine,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

No further details were provided regarding the planned security pacts.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s main priorities include forming a fighter jet coalition, expediting pilot training, accelerating aircraft delivery, and enhancing Ukrainian air defense systems with advanced Western technology. He also emphasized the importance of increasing long-range capabilities and utilizing Russian assets to benefit Ukraine’s defense industry through approval formats for joint weapon production.

Additionally, the Ukrainian President mentioned that he would attend the G7 meeting and engage in several bilateral discussions. His agenda includes meetings with the Summit’s host, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Council President Charles Michel, and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Related:

 

 

 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts