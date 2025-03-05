Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1105: Trump suspends all military aid to Ukraine

Exclusives

Military

Russia sending “suicidal missions” to gain foothold near Kherson, regional leader says. Russian troops, under orders to secure more ground for potential peace talks, attempted crossings at four Dnipro River locations, despite heavy losses, says Kherson Oblast head Oleksandr Prokudin.

Frontline report: New Swedish MANPADS help Ukraine push Russian air force out of Toretsk. Newly supplied Swedish MANPADS are driving Russian pilots away from Toretsk, as Ukrainian forces reinforce air defenses in the contested Donetsk town.

Russians lose valuable S-400 radar station in Crimea (video, updated). Video footage captured a burning 96L6E radar station, a critical component of Russian S-400 air defense systems, with flames engulfing its antenna module.

Ukrainian drones hit oil pumping station and refinery in Russia (video). Last night’s strikes targeted Russian oil pumping infrastructure and refineries in Rostov and Samara oblasts, causing fires and explosions.

The Hill: Former NATO commander says war in Ukraine “long way from being over”. Despite massive casualties and economic strain, Russia continues building its war machine with support from China, Iran and North Korea while not yet utilizing its full manpower reserves, warns General Wesley Clark.

As of 4 MAR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 879410 (+1340)

Tanks: 10255 (+3)

APV: 21298 (+8)

Artillery systems: 24064 (+45)

MLRS: 1306

Anti-aircraft systems: 1094

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 27741 (+86)

Cruise missiles : 3085

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 39428 (+101)

Intelligence and Technology

“Situation demands rapid adaptation”: Ukraine air defense at risk as US-supplied missile stockpiles deplete, says expert. Defense analyst warns Ukraine’s air defense capabilities face critical shortages as US suspends deliveries of Patriot missiles, NASAMS, and other key systems, forcing Ukraine to seek European alternatives and accelerate domestic production.

Eutelsat plans to supply Ukraine with satellite connectivity amid Starlink uncertainty. Eutelsat explores providing satellite connectivity to Ukraine as Starlink faces uncertainty over US support, with Poland already supplying 24,400 terminals for military use.

CNN: Ukraine’s Patriot missiles may deplete within weeks after US aid halt. Following Trump’s suspension of military assistance, Ukrainian officials warn that irreplaceable Patriot anti-missile interceptors could be exhausted within weeks, while artillery ammunition stocks may last only until summer.

Forbes: Ukraine’s decoy tanks trick Russian forces—next, “active dummies” will spy on them. Decoy tanks have protected Ukraine’s real armor by absorbing Russian attacks. But a new generation of deception is coming.

Ukraine Intelligence: Russia plans to capture entire Donbas in 2025. Ukrainian intelligence reveals Russia’s plans to capture all of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2025 despite staggering losses, as the Kremlin maintains its decades-old strategic goal of establishing Ukraine as a controlled buffer zone against NATO.

ISW: Russian military recruitment surpasses targets due to financial incentives and prison recruitment. Western aid could deepen Russia’s economic and military strain, pushing Putin toward meaningful negotiations in 2025, ISW says.

Forbes: Ukraine urgently needs European long-range air defense after Trump-Zelenskyy clash. As relations with the Trump administration deteriorate, Ukraine faces the critical challenge of replacing American Patriot missiles with European alternatives to maintain its defense against Russian ballistic missiles.

Saab CEO pushes for “sooner rather than later” Swedish Gripen jets for Ukraine. Ukraine is shifting to Western jets, and Sweden’s Gripen could be next. Saab’s CEO is optimistic, but Sweden is holding back, awaiting F-16 implementation.

International

Trump’s administration, Ukraine prepare signing of minerals deal amid aid freeze. Trump administration working to finalize Ukraine critical minerals agreement for announcement in Congressional address, even as military aid remains suspended following tense Oval Office clash.

Expert: US sacrifices Ukraine to pull Russia from China’s orbit.

Finland warns Russia сould launch attack on its territory after end of war in Ukraine. As the US halts military aid to Ukraine, Finland’s security concerns grow. Intelligence reports highlight Russia’s continued threat, including potential sabotage of key defense industries.

Zelenskyy: White House meeting with Trump “did not go as expected”. Following reports of a ‘catastrophic’ White House meeting that resulted in suspended military aid, President Zelenskyy attempts to salvage relations by emphasizing Ukraine’s readiness for peace.

US to “lose awful lot of influence” if Ukraine’s aid is halted, warns US commander. Former US Army Europe Commander Gen. Hodges claims Russia faces significant challenges despite Ukraine aid freeze.

Poland says US suspended Ukraine aid without NATO or Ramstein consultations. Trump’s decision is “not good news,” according to the country’s defense minister.

Finland doubts Trump’s pivot towards Moscow will end Russo-Ukrainian war. FM Elina Valtonen suggested that appeasing Moscow rather than pressuring it won’t bring peace to Ukraine.

Estonia calls for Europe to fill US military aid gap to Ukraine. Seizing Russia’s frozen assets, mostly concentrated in Europe, could be an option, he says.

Australia open to sending its peacekeeping force to Ukraine. PM Albanese says Australia is “open to consideration” of contributing troops to Ukrainian peacekeeping efforts, marking a shift from previous government position.

Ukraine’s PM: Ukraine determined to continue cooperation with the United States. Despite reports of halted US military aid, Ukraine will continue diplomatic efforts with the US, Congress, and the Trump administartion to ensure a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine

VP Vance: Peace talks possible if Zelenskyy willing to negotiate seriously. Vice President JD Vance accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of showing “a certain sense of entitlement” during their recent confrontational Oval Office meeting, according to a Fox News interview aired on 3 March.

Senior adviser: US aid pause would be “crippling” for Ukraine. Military analysts predict Ukraine has only two to four months before feeling severe impacts from President Trump’s decision to halt US military assistance.

Ukrainian parliament addresses Trump before he cuts off Ukraine aid. Ukrainian parliamentary leaders sent a message acknowledging American contributions to frontline stabilization while expressing hope that Trump’s personal involvement would prove crucial for achieving lasting peace.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian drone strikes hit Odesa and Sumy, injuring four. Of 99 Russian Shahed and decoy drones, 97 fail to reach targets. The attack damaged homes and critical infrastructure.

Political and Legal Developments

European powers shift stance on frozen Russian asset seizure. France, Germany, and UK are moving toward seizing the frozen Russian Central Bank assets to Ukraine for military support if Russia violates a ceasefire.

