Russians lose valuable S-400 radar station in Crimea (video, updated)

A valuable Russian 96L6E search radar, which enables the operation of S-300 and S-400 air defense systems, was on fire in occupied Crimea, as reported by Militarnyi on 4 March.

It remains unclear whether the radar caught fire due to an accident or Ukrainian sabotage. Russian air defense systems are high-priority targets for Ukrainian forces, as weakening them allows greater operational freedom for Ukrainian aircraft near the front and improves the effectiveness of drones and missiles penetrating Russian-occupied areas.

Video of the equipment was published by the Telegram channel Crimean Wind, showing the radar station burning today while being transported on the Yevpatoria highway to the city of Saky. The footage reveals that the fire completely engulfed the radar complex’s antenna, which is positioned above the driver’s cabin when in transport mode.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. However, the video shows that the flames spread behind the cabin where the vehicle’s engine and transmission compartment are located, Militarnyi noted.

The antenna module, a critical component of the station, houses sensitive equipment. A fire of this magnitude would render the vehicle entirely inoperable, necessitating extensive repairs, according to Militarnyi.

Update:

Crimean Wind reports that, according to eyewitnesses, this radar vehicle was seen around noon today passing by Orikhove toward Saky. It was not on fire at the time but was making loud, rattling noises, possibly due to muffler issues. The burned-out Russian military vehicle remains at the same spot on Yevpatoria Highway, with wet ground around it, likely from firefighting efforts.

96L6E radar

The 96L6E radar station is a key component of the S-400 air defense system, designed to detect high- and medium-altitude targets and serving as the primary radar detection unit for anti-aircraft operations. Integrated into the broader control and monitoring network, the station operates in coordination with other radar units within the system.

Operating in the X-band (8–12 GHz), the radar system boasts a manufacturer-claimed maximum detection range of up to 300 kilometers. The damaged antenna array seen in the video utilizes AESA technology, enabling high-resolution imaging and rapid airspace scanning. Constructed from advanced metal alloys, its components are highly sensitive to extreme temperatures.

Related: