Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russians lose valuable S-400 radar station in Crimea (video, updated)

Video footage captured a burning 96L6E radar station, a critical component of Russian S-400 air defense systems, with flames engulfing its antenna module.
byYuri Zoria
04/03/2025
2 minute read
Russians lose valuable S-400 radar station in Crimea to possible sabotage burning russian radar station 96l6e 4 2025 s-300 fire crimea ukraine news ukrainian reports
Burning Russian radar station 96L6E, 4 March 2025. Photo: Crimean Wind Telegram channel
Russians lose valuable S-400 radar station in Crimea (video, updated)

A valuable Russian 96L6E search radar, which enables the operation of S-300 and S-400 air defense systems, was on fire in occupied Crimea, as reported by Militarnyi on 4 March. 

It remains unclear whether the radar caught fire due to an accident or Ukrainian sabotage. Russian air defense systems are high-priority targets for Ukrainian forces, as weakening them allows greater operational freedom for Ukrainian aircraft near the front and improves the effectiveness of drones and missiles penetrating Russian-occupied areas.

Video of the equipment was published by the Telegram channel Crimean Wind, showing the radar station burning today while being transported on the Yevpatoria highway to the city of Saky. The footage reveals that the fire completely engulfed the radar complex’s antenna, which is positioned above the driver’s cabin when in transport mode.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. However, the video shows that the flames spread behind the cabin where the vehicle’s engine and transmission compartment are located, Militarnyi noted.

The antenna module, a critical component of the station, houses sensitive equipment. A fire of this magnitude would render the vehicle entirely inoperable, necessitating extensive repairs, according to Militarnyi.

Update:

Crimean Wind reports that, according to eyewitnesses, this radar vehicle was seen around noon today passing by Orikhove toward Saky. It was not on fire at the time but was making loud, rattling noises, possibly due to muffler issues. The burned-out Russian military vehicle remains at the same spot on Yevpatoria Highway, with wet ground around it, likely from firefighting efforts.

96L6E radar

The 96L6E radar station is a key component of the S-400 air defense system, designed to detect high- and medium-altitude targets and serving as the primary radar detection unit for anti-aircraft operations. Integrated into the broader control and monitoring network, the station operates in coordination with other radar units within the system.

Operating in the X-band (8–12 GHz), the radar system boasts a manufacturer-claimed maximum detection range of up to 300 kilometers. The damaged antenna array seen in the video utilizes AESA technology, enabling high-resolution imaging and rapid airspace scanning. Constructed from advanced metal alloys, its components are highly sensitive to extreme temperatures.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!