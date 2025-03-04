Poland says US suspended Ukraine aid without NATO or Ramstein consultations

Poland’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Paweł Wroński says that the Polish Council of Ministers will formally address US President Donald Trump’s decision to halt military assistance to Ukraine.

This comes as Trump has been making a pivot toward Russia since taking office in January. The reversal of US support amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war culminated in a tense confrontation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on 1 March, followed by the suspension of military aid to Kyiv on 3 March.

TVN24 says Wroński emphasized that the decision is “very significant” and the situation is “very serious.”

“The decision was made without any information or consultation – neither with NATO allies nor with the Ramstein Group (Ukraine Defense Contact Group of 57 countries sending military equipment to Ukraine, – Ed.), which handles support for Ukraine in its defense,” Wroński said.

Wroński added that the issue would likely be discussed at the upcoming European Council meeting, referencing statements from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He also noted that Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski “is in constant consultation with our allies, not just European ones,” citing Sikorski’s recent visit to Japan as an example.

A White House representative confirmed late on March 3 that President Trump has suspended all military aid to Ukraine. Hours earlier, when asked about the possibility of suspending aid during a press conference, Trump claimed he did not discuss it yet and “many things are happening,” according to TVN24

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz assessed Trump’s decision as “not good news.”

“This is always a situation where our efforts must be even greater. Our strategy is to keep Russia as far away from here as possible, and keeping Russia as far away from here means supporting Ukraine. And Poland is carrying out a mission of support for Ukraine,” he said.

Kosiniak-Kamysz added that “whoever doesn’t understand this is making a far-reaching mistake, simply acting against Poland.” According to the minister, the more Ukraine fights and is focused on defending itself, the more it “depletes the threat against us, that is, it depletes the armed forces of the Russian Federation.”

“I would like this temporary nature [of the decision] to be as short as possible. There is a need to return to Ukrainian-American talks. We need to support our transatlantic relations, we need to build greater strength for Europe,” the defense minister stated.

Related: