Zelenskyy: Ukraine produced more artillery systems than NATO countries in 2024

Ukraine’s head of state noted that his country will produce even more this year, although the goal is not to replace the assistance of partner countries.
byBenjamin Looijen
23/02/2025
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo via president.gov.ua.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine significantly increased its own arms production last year.

Ukraine’s increased domestic arms production marks a significant shift in its defense strategy, reducing reliance on foreign aid while bolstering its military capabilities amid ongoing conflict. This surge in defense manufacturing not only enhances battlefield resilience but also underscores Ukraine’s determination to sustain its fight against Russian aggression.

According to Zelenskyy, his country produced a record number of artillery systems, and foresee further growth this year.

“Last year, we produced 154 artillery systems of domestic production. This is a record. In our opinion, 154 systems in a year is more than all NATO countries did together last year. This year we will do more,” he said.

Ukraine’s head of state also said that last year Ukraine produced 2.2 million FPV drones plus 100,000 long-range drones. “We will do more this year. It helps us survive. This is not a substitute for US assistance, but this is not the goal to replace the assistance of partners,” Zelenskyy clarified.

Ukraine’s president noted that last year’s contribution to defense support was 30% from the United States, 30% from Europe and 40% from Ukraine. “This year, I think we will definitely be at 50%. Yes, we may have a deficit, but we will fight it,” he added.

Zelenskyy did not specify which systems he was talking about. However, Ukrainian military outlet Militarnyi argues that this likely concerns the 155-mm 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers. According to previous official statements made in May 2024, the Ukrainian defense industry has reached the production rate of 10 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers per month.

Bohdana ACS. November 2024. Photo credits: 44th Separate Artillery Brigade.
Later, in October 2024, it became known that Ukraine was producing up to 20 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers per month. 

Militarnyi reported that these self-propelled artillery systems are already in service with the artillery units of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, the 26th and 44th Brigades, the marines, and the Liut Brigade.

