Estonia sends 10,000 artillery rounds and 750,000 combat rations to Ukrainian forces

Estonia has delivered 10,000 artillery rounds and 750,000 MREs (Meals Ready to Eat) to Ukraine, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced on X.

Estonia was among the first to support Ukraine after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, aiding despite its own constraints. Now, as the all-out war reaches its fourth year, US military aid remains in limbo as Donald Trump pushes a colonial-style deal, demanding Ukraine exchange rare earth minerals for support, while the EU struggles to finalize its next package.

Kristen Michal wrote:

“To strengthen Ukraine’s position and increase pressure on Russia, Estonia is sending 10,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and 750,000 food packages for Ukrainian fighters.”

He added that Estonia plans to supplement this aid with defense industry products worth over €100 million.

“It is [up to Ukraine] to decide its future. You can always count on Estonia’s support,” Michal wrote.

Estonia’s military aid package was announced on 11 November 2024 during Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur’s meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. During the meeting, Pevkur announced a new annual program supporting Estonian military companies, enabling aid transfers from both Estonian military stocks and defense industry products.

The European Union is developing a €20 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including artillery ammunition, air defense systems, precision missiles, drones, and other weapons for Ukrainian military brigades.

