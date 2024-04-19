Australia extends zero tariffs on Ukrainian goods until 2026

The Australian Government will extend tariff relief on Ukrainian goods for two years until July 2026, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Australia’s treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the decision on 19 April in Washington DC, following discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart. The duty exemption applies to goods produced and manufactured in Ukraine, 9NEWS reported.

Australia stands with Ukraine. Today I agreed with @SergiiMarchenk3 to extend tariff concessions on Ukrainian imports to Australia. #auspol #ausecon pic.twitter.com/HRxk3EVN44 — Jim Chalmers MP (@JEChalmers) April 18, 2024

Treasurer Jim Chalmers told Ukraine’s Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko that this tariff relief demonstrates Australia’s ongoing support for Ukraine. The Australian Federal Government is committed to supporting Ukraine’s economy and international trade participation as it contends with the devastating effects of Russia’s invasion.

Tariffs of up to 5% on Ukrainian goods will be reduced to zero. It is part of Australia’s comprehensive defense, economic, and humanitarian assistance package to Ukraine. Australia’s total support for Ukraine reportedly amounts to approximately A$960 million ($611 million), including A$780 million ($496 million) in military aid for Ukraine’s armed forces.