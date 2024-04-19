Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Australia extends zero tariffs on Ukrainian goods until 2026

The Australian government extends tariff relief on Ukrainian goods until 2026 as part of its continued support amidst Russia’s invasion.
byYuri Zoria
19/04/2024
1 minute read
Treasurer of Australia Jim Chalmers (L) and Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko (R). Photo: X/@JEChalmers
Australia extends zero tariffs on Ukrainian goods until 2026

The Australian Government will extend tariff relief on Ukrainian goods for two years until July 2026, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Australia’s treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the decision on 19 April in Washington DC, following discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart. The duty exemption applies to goods produced and manufactured in Ukraine, 9NEWS reported.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers told Ukraine’s Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko that this tariff relief demonstrates Australia’s ongoing support for Ukraine. The Australian Federal Government is committed to supporting Ukraine’s economy and international trade participation as it contends with the devastating effects of Russia’s invasion.

Tariffs of up to 5% on Ukrainian goods will be reduced to zero. It is part of Australia’s comprehensive defense, economic, and humanitarian assistance package to Ukraine. Australia’s total support for Ukraine reportedly amounts to approximately A$960 million ($611 million), including A$780 million ($496 million) in military aid for Ukraine’s armed forces.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers met with Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko at a gathering of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in the United States this week.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts