White House says next security aid package for Ukraine with more air defense means coming – Reuters

The next security assistance package for Ukraine is coming with more air defense capabilities for the country, says John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, according to Reuters.

“As you have seen in previous packages, I think you can expect to see additional air defense capabilities in this,” John Kirby told reporters.

Tags: aid for Ukraine, air defenses, US