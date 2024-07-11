Netherlands backs Ukraine with €20 million for FPV drones

The Dutch Defense Ministry has announced a significant contribution to Ukraine’s military efforts, pledging €20 million to a joint fund of a new drone coalition. This initiative aims to deliver 1 million First Person View (FPV) attack drones to Ukraine, addressing the country’s current drone shortage in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The coalition, initially started by Latvia and Ukraine earlier this year, responds to Ukrainian President Zelensky’s request for increased drone support from allies. The Netherlands joined the coalition, signing a letter of intent in February. The goal is to donate 1 million drones to Ukraine this year and later expand the offering to include other types, such as reconnaissance drones.

More than 265 companies, including 9 Dutch firms, have expressed interest in supplying FPV drones to Ukraine. Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans stated on 10 July,

“Ukraine urgently needs many attack drones. These have proven to be very successful on the battlefield. Together with 11 other countries, we will ensure this, as we confirmed today during the NATO summit.”

The Dutch Defense Ministry says the government sees this initiative as an opportunity to leverage the innovation potential of the Dutch industry for military support to Ukraine while also strengthening its own armed forces. Furthermore, it allows the Netherlands to apply lessons learned about drones in practice, particularly in the areas of (counter-)drone tactics, strategy, and industrial production.

