Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Netherlands backs Ukraine with €20 million for FPV drones

The Dutch government has donated €20 million to an international drone coalition fund. The initiative aims to supply Ukraine with 1 million First Person View attack drones.
byYuri Zoria
11/07/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian military man holds an FPV-drone.
A Ukrainian military man holds an FPV-drone. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
Netherlands backs Ukraine with €20 million for FPV drones

The Dutch Defense Ministry has announced a significant contribution to Ukraine’s military efforts, pledging €20 million to a joint fund of a new drone coalition. This initiative aims to deliver 1 million First Person View (FPV) attack drones to Ukraine, addressing the country’s current drone shortage in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The coalition, initially started by Latvia and Ukraine earlier this year, responds to Ukrainian President Zelensky’s request for increased drone support from allies. The Netherlands joined the coalition, signing a letter of intent in February. The goal is to donate 1 million drones to Ukraine this year and later expand the offering to include other types, such as reconnaissance drones.

More than 265 companies, including 9 Dutch firms, have expressed interest in supplying FPV drones to Ukraine. Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans stated on 10 July,

“Ukraine urgently needs many attack drones. These have proven to be very successful on the battlefield. Together with 11 other countries, we will ensure this, as we confirmed today during the NATO summit.”

The Dutch Defense Ministry says the government sees this initiative as an opportunity to leverage the innovation potential of the Dutch industry for military support to Ukraine while also strengthening its own armed forces. Furthermore, it allows the Netherlands to apply lessons learned about drones in practice, particularly in the areas of (counter-)drone tactics, strategy, and industrial production.

Related:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts