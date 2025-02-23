Spiegel: EU’s € 20 billion Ukraine aid stuck amid Macron-Meloni tensions

Der Spiegel reports that a proposed 20 billion euro military aid package for Ukraine faces delays as France and Italy express reservations over the plan. The package, designed to demonstrate European support amid shifting US positions, includes 1.5 million rounds of ammunition, air defense assistance, and provisions for troop training and regeneration.

As 24 February marks three years since Russia’s invasion, Ursula von der Leyen and EU leaders plan a Kyiv visit to show solidarity. But Trump’s U-turn on Ukraine support amid Russia’s ongoing invasion has left them scrambling for a response, facing backlashes – not just from “two usual EU outsiders” Budapest and Bratislava – while risking arriving empty-handed.

Trump “quite openly withdrew his support, insulted the elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a dictator and now seems almost as if he has allied himself with Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine and the EU,” Der Spiegel notes.

Initially set at €7 billion, the proposed EU aid package for Ukraine has grown to €20 billion, including 1.5 million rounds of artillery ammunition, support for air defense systems, and resources for soldier recovery and further training of Ukrainian brigades.

According to diplomatic sources cited by the German publication, both France and Italy have shown skepticism in internal discussions, citing high national debt levels and limited budget flexibility.

The situation is further complicated by a rivalry between French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as both compete for the EU’s leading role in negotiations with Washington. Meanwhile, Germany’s government cannot make decisions over the weekend due to the federal elections on 23 February.

“Ideally, a decision would still be possible on Monday when the foreign ministers meet in Brussels,” Der Spiegel says.

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó from Hungary’s Orbán-led pro-Russian government announced on X that his country would block the package, claiming that European taxpayer money should not fund war continuation. However, diplomatic sources told Der Spiegel that opposition from Hungary and Slovakia could be circumvented through a coalition of willing nations.

The Financial Times says Meloni opposes holding a G7 conference call on 24 February, apparently seeking to avoid antagonizing US President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Macron has scheduled a trip to Washington for discussions with Trump after addressing concerns from smaller EU states excluded from a recent Paris crisis meeting.

“Meloni is doing high-wire acrobatics,” Stefano Stefanini, Italy’s former ambassador to NATO, told FT. “She cannot — and doesn’t want — to turn her back on Ukraine because she has gone too far in supporting Kyiv and Zelenskyy. On the other side, she doesn’t want to give any hint of criticism of Trump, who has attacked Zelenskyy.”

