Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Spiegel: EU’s € 20 billion Ukraine aid stuck amid Macron-Meloni tensions

Der Spiegel reveals how French-Italian budget constraints and leadership rivalries are delaying the crucial aid, threatening ammunition supplies and European unity.
byYuri Zoria
23/02/2025
2 minute read
spiegel eu’s € 20 billion ukraine aid stuck amid macron-meloni tensions italy's prime minister meloni france's president macron meeting paris mid-february 2025 italiens ministerpräsidentin frankreichs präsident beim treffen mitte februar
Italy’s Prime Minister Meloni and France’s President Macron at a meeting in Paris in mid-February 2025. Photo: Blondet Eliot / ABACAPRESS / IMAGO, via Der Spiegel
Spiegel: EU’s € 20 billion Ukraine aid stuck amid Macron-Meloni tensions

Der Spiegel reports that a proposed 20 billion euro military aid package for Ukraine faces delays as France and Italy express reservations over the plan. The package, designed to demonstrate European support amid shifting US positions, includes 1.5 million rounds of ammunition, air defense assistance, and provisions for troop training and regeneration.

As 24 February marks three years since Russia’s invasion, Ursula von der Leyen and EU leaders plan a Kyiv visit to show solidarity. But Trump’s U-turn on Ukraine support amid Russia’s ongoing invasion has left them scrambling for a response, facing backlashes – not just from “two usual EU outsiders” Budapest and Bratislava – while risking arriving empty-handed.

Trump “quite openly withdrew his support, insulted the elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a dictator and now seems almost as if he has allied himself with Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine and the EU,” Der Spiegel notes.

Initially set at €7 billion, the proposed EU aid package for Ukraine has grown to €20 billion, including 1.5 million rounds of artillery ammunition, support for air defense systems, and resources for soldier recovery and further training of Ukrainian brigades.

According to diplomatic sources cited by the German publication, both France and Italy have shown skepticism in internal discussions, citing high national debt levels and limited budget flexibility.

The situation is further complicated by a rivalry between French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as both compete for the EU’s leading role in negotiations with Washington. Meanwhile, Germany’s government cannot make decisions over the weekend due to the federal elections on 23 February.

Ideally, a decision would still be possible on Monday when the foreign ministers meet in Brussels,” Der Spiegel says.

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó from Hungary’s Orbán-led pro-Russian government announced on X that his country would block the package, claiming that European taxpayer money should not fund war continuation. However, diplomatic sources told Der Spiegel that opposition from Hungary and Slovakia could be circumvented through a coalition of willing nations.

The Financial Times says Meloni opposes holding a G7 conference call on 24 February, apparently seeking to avoid antagonizing US President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Macron has scheduled a trip to Washington for discussions with Trump after addressing concerns from smaller EU states excluded from a recent Paris crisis meeting.

Meloni is doing high-wire acrobatics,” Stefano Stefanini, Italy’s former ambassador to NATO, told FT. “She cannot — and doesn’t want — to turn her back on Ukraine because she has gone too far in supporting Kyiv and Zelenskyy. On the other side, she doesn’t want to give any hint of criticism of Trump, who has attacked Zelenskyy.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts