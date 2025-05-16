Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Denmark readies 26th military package for Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

With diplomacy ongoing, leaders pledge to maintain pressure if Russia resists efforts to end hostilities.
byYuri Zoria
16/05/2025
3 minute read
denmark readies 26th military package ukraine zelenskyy says meeting ukraine's president volodymyr denmark's pm mette frederiksen albania 16 2025 zelenskyi frideriksen seeks stronger eu support during denmark’s upcoming council presidency
Meeting of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen. Albania, 16 May 2025. Source: Telegram/Zelenskyy
Denmark readies 26th military package for Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

On 16 May 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Denmark is preparing its 26th military aid package for Ukraine. The announcement followed his meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Tirana, Albania, as stated on Zelenskyy’s official Telegram channel and the Ukrainian presidential website.

Denmark stands out as one of Ukraine’s most active Western allies in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. In addition to supplying military equipment, including F-16 fighter jets, Copenhagen pioneered a support model that directly finances Ukrainian arms production for the country’s military.

Zelenskyy said the meeting focused on continuing military support and expanding direct investment in Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex.

“Denmark is one of the leaders in supporting our country and is preparing its 26th military aid package for Ukraine. This support helps protect lives. We highly value it,” Zelenskyy wrote.

Diplomacy and ceasefire talks

The two leaders also discussed Ukraine’s diplomatic initiatives and today’s Kyiv-Moscow negotiations in Istanbul. Zelenskyy explained that although Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the Istanbul talks and sent a low-level delegation, Ukraine still chose to engage, according to the President’s press service.

Zelenskyy reportedly said Ukraine prioritized achieving an “unconditional ceasefire in the air, at sea, and on the ground” during the Istanbul meeting. He said both Ukraine and Denmark agreed that coordinated pressure on Russia remains necessary if Moscow refuses a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy additionally expressed gratitude to Denmark and other Northern and Baltic countries for supporting a call for at least a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and for endorsing direct talks between Ukraine and Russia at the highest level.

Denmark’s Military support track record

The country has delivered nearly 20 Caesar self-propelled howitzers, partially funded the procurement of 16 Zuzana systems, and supplied an undisclosed number of refurbished M109A3 howitzers and additional artillery systems, Militarnyi noted.

In air defense, Denmark approved transfers of F-16 fighter jets, Stinger MANPADS, and various missiles. It was the first country to directly order Ukrainian-produced Bohdana self-propelled howitzers for immediate delivery to Ukraine’s military, initiating the so-called Danish model.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts