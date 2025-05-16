Denmark readies 26th military package for Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

On 16 May 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Denmark is preparing its 26th military aid package for Ukraine. The announcement followed his meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Tirana, Albania, as stated on Zelenskyy’s official Telegram channel and the Ukrainian presidential website.

Denmark stands out as one of Ukraine’s most active Western allies in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. In addition to supplying military equipment, including F-16 fighter jets, Copenhagen pioneered a support model that directly finances Ukrainian arms production for the country’s military.

Zelenskyy said the meeting focused on continuing military support and expanding direct investment in Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex.

“Denmark is one of the leaders in supporting our country and is preparing its 26th military aid package for Ukraine. This support helps protect lives. We highly value it,” Zelenskyy wrote.

Diplomacy and ceasefire talks

The two leaders also discussed Ukraine’s diplomatic initiatives and today’s Kyiv-Moscow negotiations in Istanbul. Zelenskyy explained that although Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the Istanbul talks and sent a low-level delegation, Ukraine still chose to engage, according to the President’s press service.

Zelenskyy reportedly said Ukraine prioritized achieving an “unconditional ceasefire in the air, at sea, and on the ground” during the Istanbul meeting. He said both Ukraine and Denmark agreed that coordinated pressure on Russia remains necessary if Moscow refuses a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy additionally expressed gratitude to Denmark and other Northern and Baltic countries for supporting a call for at least a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and for endorsing direct talks between Ukraine and Russia at the highest level.

Denmark’s Military support track record

The country has delivered nearly 20 Caesar self-propelled howitzers, partially funded the procurement of 16 Zuzana systems, and supplied an undisclosed number of refurbished M109A3 howitzers and additional artillery systems, Militarnyi noted.

In air defense, Denmark approved transfers of F-16 fighter jets, Stinger MANPADS, and various missiles. It was the first country to directly order Ukrainian-produced Bohdana self-propelled howitzers for immediate delivery to Ukraine’s military, initiating the so-called Danish model.