Reuters: US plans to urge European allies to purchase more US arms for Ukraine

European countries might increase purchases of American weapons for Ukraine as part of Trump administration plans to maintain support for Kyiv ahead of potential peace negotiations with Moscow, Reuters reports, citing two sources “with knowledge of the matter.” This comes as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches its fourth year.

While Trump vowed to cut aid to Ukraine, his administration remains divided. Some advisers push for continued military support, particularly if Russia-Ukraine peace talks are postponed. Meanwhile, Kyiv insists on stronger guarantees before any talks. Former US president Joe Biden previously approved over $65 billion in security assistance.

US officials, including Trump’s Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, will discuss possible weapons purchases with European allies during the Munich Security Conference this week, according to the sources.

The plan reportedly aims to reassure Ukrainian leaders concerned about potential aid blockages under President Donald Trump, as Russian forces continue gradual advances in Ukraine’s east.

In an interview with Reuters on 10 February, Kellogg said,

“The US always likes selling weapons made in America because it strengthens our economy.”

While declining to confirm specific plans, he noted that previously Biden-approved shipments continue flowing to Ukraine.

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz told NBC News on 9 February,

“I think an underlying principle here is that the Europeans have to own this conflict going forward.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte indicated European willingness to fund US arms for Ukraine in January 2024.

The White House is reportedly months away from formalizing a peace plan, sources said. Additionally, US officials hope to establish a rare-earth mineral deal with Ukraine, exchanging continued aid for access to the country’s reserves, though details remain private.

Related: