Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Reuters: US plans to urge European allies to purchase more US arms for Ukraine

“There are a lot of options out there,” Kellogg told Reuters, also confirming that the previously Biden-approved shipments continue flowing into Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
11/02/2025
2 minute read
plans urge european allies purchase more arms ukraine us-made himars mulriple rocket launcher open sources countries increase purchases american weapons part trump administration maintain support kyiv ahead potential peace negotiations
US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher. Illustrative photo from open sources
Reuters: US plans to urge European allies to purchase more US arms for Ukraine

European countries might increase purchases of American weapons for Ukraine as part of Trump administration plans to maintain support for Kyiv ahead of potential peace negotiations with Moscow, Reuters reports, citing two sources “with knowledge of the matter.” This comes as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches its fourth year.

While Trump vowed to cut aid to Ukraine, his administration remains divided. Some advisers push for continued military support, particularly if Russia-Ukraine peace talks are postponed. Meanwhile, Kyiv insists on stronger guarantees before any talks. Former US president Joe Biden previously approved over $65 billion in security assistance.

US officials, including Trump’s Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, will discuss possible weapons purchases with European allies during the Munich Security Conference this week, according to the sources.

The plan reportedly aims to reassure Ukrainian leaders concerned about potential aid blockages under President Donald Trump, as Russian forces continue gradual advances in Ukraine’s east.

In an interview with Reuters on 10 February, Kellogg said,

The US always likes selling weapons made in America because it strengthens our economy.”

While declining to confirm specific plans, he noted that previously Biden-approved shipments continue flowing to Ukraine.

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz told NBC News on 9 February,

“I think an underlying principle here is that the Europeans have to own this conflict going forward.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte indicated European willingness to fund US arms for Ukraine in January 2024.

The White House is reportedly months away from formalizing a peace plan, sources said. Additionally, US officials hope to establish a rare-earth mineral deal with Ukraine, exchanging continued aid for access to the country’s reserves, though details remain private.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts