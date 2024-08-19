Ukraine approves Swedish PbV 302 armored vehicle for military use

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has officially approved the Swedish-made Pansarbandvagn 302 (PbV 302) armored personnel carrier for supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrainian Military Pages on 19 August.

The PbV 302 is a tracked armored vehicle developed by Hägglund & Söner in the early 1960s. It served in the Swedish army until 2014 and saw combat deployment in Bosnia and Kosovo. The Pansarbandvagn 302, which translates to “armored tracked carrier vehicle 302” in English, was classified as a high-mobility infantry fighting vehicle (pansarskyttefordon) in Swedish military terminology.

Back on 29 May, Sweden announced it would transfer all of its PbV 302s to Ukraine, along with spare parts, technical equipment, and ammunition.

In May, Defense Express noted that around 180 Pbv 302 units, in various technical conditions as of 2018, could potentially be handed over to the Ukrainian military, likely after undergoing repairs and minimal modernization.

According to Ukrainian Military Pages, the PbV 302 is equipped with a modified 20mm Hispano-Suiza cannon and features 23mm steel armor, additional ceramic armor, and anti-fragmentation lining. Its double-sided hull enhances ballistic protection and buoyancy, while a 270-horsepower diesel engine allows speeds over 60 km/h.

