Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine approves Swedish PbV 302 armored vehicle for military use

Swedish PbV 302 armored personnel carrier, developed in the 1960s and used until 2014, approved for Ukrainian Armed Forces. In May, Sweden pledged to transfer all its units to Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
19/08/2024
1 minute read
pbv 302 armored personnel carrier armed forces sweden måns thuresson militarnyi 10360678124_22cf4ac147_6k-scaled-1
pbv 302 armored personnel carrier of the Armed Forces of Sweden. Photo: Måns Thuresson, via Militarnyi.
Ukraine approves Swedish PbV 302 armored vehicle for military use

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has officially approved the Swedish-made Pansarbandvagn 302 (PbV 302) armored personnel carrier for supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrainian Military Pages on 19 August.

The PbV 302 is a tracked armored vehicle developed by Hägglund & Söner in the early 1960s. It served in the Swedish army until 2014 and saw combat deployment in Bosnia and Kosovo. The Pansarbandvagn 302, which translates to “armored tracked carrier vehicle 302” in English, was classified as a high-mobility infantry fighting vehicle (pansarskyttefordon) in Swedish military terminology.

Back on 29 May, Sweden announced it would transfer all of its PbV 302s to Ukraine, along with spare parts, technical equipment, and ammunition.

In May, Defense Express noted that around 180 Pbv 302 units, in various technical conditions as of 2018, could potentially be handed over to the Ukrainian military, likely after undergoing repairs and minimal modernization.

According to Ukrainian Military Pages, the PbV 302 is equipped with a modified 20mm Hispano-Suiza cannon and features 23mm steel armor, additional ceramic armor, and anti-fragmentation lining. Its double-sided hull enhances ballistic protection and buoyancy, while a 270-horsepower diesel engine allows speeds over 60 km/h.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts