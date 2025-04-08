Ukrainian troops capture two Chinese who fought in Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian forces have captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting alongside Russian troops in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 8 April.

According to Zelenskyy, the prisoners were captured during a battle between Ukrainian forces and six Chinese fighters in the area of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka. The two prisoners are now in the custody of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU).

“We have information that there are significantly more Chinese citizens in the Russian forces’ units than just two,” Zelenskyy said. “We are now clarifying all the facts. Intelligence, the SBU, and relevant units of the Armed Forces are working on this.”

Ukraine has obtained the prisoners’ documents, bank cards, and personal data. Investigation and operational activities are ongoing, Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president has instructed Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha to immediately contact Beijing to determine how China plans to respond to the situation.

Zelenskyy said that Russia’s direct or indirect involvement of China in the war sends a clear message about Putin’s intentions.

“This is a clear signal that Putin is going to do anything except end the war,” he said. “He is looking for ways to continue fighting. This definitely requires a reaction. A reaction from the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who wants peace.”

This is not the first time foreign fighters have been captured by Ukrainian forces. On 11 January, Ukrainian soldiers captured two North Korean military personnel in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. The North Koreans were wounded but survived and were transported to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy pointed out the difference between North Koreans fighting on Russian territory and Chinese citizens participating in combat operations directly in Ukraine. He called this an “important moment” that needs to be discussed with partners.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China has avoided publicly condemning Russia’s armed aggression. In March 2022, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Russia “Beijing’s most important strategic partner.”

After international sanctions were imposed on Russia, Beijing became less willing to provide political and economic support to Moscow. However, China has continued to diplomatically cover for its partner and promote Russian narratives about the invasion in state and foreign media.

In 2023, China proposed its own “peace plan” for Ukraine. Russian leader Vladimir Putin stated that “many provisions of China’s peace plan are consonant with Russian approaches” and “could form the basis for a peaceful settlement.”

In September 2024, China announced plans to create a “Friends of Peace” platform through which countries would promote a “political settlement” of the war in Ukraine.

