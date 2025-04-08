Support us on Patreon
US troop withdrawal in Eastern Europe could “embolden Putin,” officials warn

US considers pulling 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe, raising fears of weakened NATO deterrence.
byOlena Mukhina
08/04/2025
US Army soldiers
US Army soldiers in formation. Photo: US Army
US troop withdrawal in Eastern Europe could “embolden Putin,” officials warn

Senior Pentagon officials are considering a proposal to withdraw up to 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe, which is raising concerns on both continents, NBC News reports. 

Approximately 80,000 American troops are stationed in Europe. After Russia launched its war, lawmakers from both parties supported a strong US military presence on NATO’s eastern flank, seeing it as an important signal to Putin that the US remains committed to defending these frontline states.

Six American and European officials familiar with the matter say this move would embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The units being considered are part of the 20,000 troops deployed by the administration of former US President Joe Biden in 2022 to strengthen the defense of countries bordering Ukraine after Russia’s invasion. The figures are still being discussed, but the proposal could involve the withdrawal of up to half of the forces sent by Biden.

The six American and European officials, all of whom wished to remain anonymous, provided numerous details of the proposal that had not been previously reported. If the Pentagon accepts this proposal, it will fuel fears that the US is abandoning its long-time European allies, who view Russia as an increasing threat, said European officials.

The Russians would view the reduction in American forces as a weakening of deterrence, and this would increase their readiness to intervene in various ways across the spectrum of European affairs, said Seth Jones, senior vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The Trump administration has clearly indicated that it wants European allies to take on more responsibility for their own defense, allowing the US to focus its military resources on China and other priorities.

Senator Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi and chairman of the Armed Services Committee, has criticized this approach.

“There are some who believe now is the time to reduce drastically our military footprint in Europe,” Wicker said, without providing any details. I’m troubled at those deeply misguided and dangerous views held by some midlevel bureaucrats within the Defense Department,” he added.

The senator believes they have been working to pursue a US retreat from Europe, and “they’ve often been doing so without coordinating with the secretary of defense.”

Earlier, Russia allegedly asked the US to withdraw NATO forces from Eastern Europe to “normalize relations” during the talks in Saudi Arabia. The American delegation rejected the proposal, per the Financial Times. 

Romanian Presidential Chief of Staff and Security Advisor Cristian Diaconescu said that the Russians asked the Americans to withdraw security guarantees provided to countries that joined NATO after 1997. Moscow made such a request before a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but the American side refused at the time.

 

