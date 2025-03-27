Support us on Patreon
The decision is in US President Donald Trump’s hands, he said.
byOlena Mukhina
27/03/2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Zelenskyy: NATO entry can end Ukraine war in 24 hours

US President Donald Trump is fully capable of fulfilling his promise to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours—by taking a single step: bringing Ukraine into NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with the European Broadcasting Union.

In the middle of March 2025, US President Donald Trump admitted that he was “somewhat sarcastic” when he promised to end Russia’s war within 24 hours. A few weeks later, Trump claimed that Russia might be deliberately delaying peace negotiations with Ukraine. CNN reported that while the US administration believes that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin wants peace, his real ambitions are much broader. The Russian president openly states that Ukraine has no right to exist as an independent state. He also pushes for NATO to return to its pre-Cold War borders. However, his ultimate goal is to create a new world order in which Russia plays a leading role.

Zelenskyy noted that the problem lies in the US being unwilling to take this step.

“The best security guarantee is NATO. Yes. But the US is not ready for this step. The cheapest. The fastest. The most guaranteed. Definitely not fragile. And if America decides to bring Ukraine into NATO, it would count as Trump accomplishing in 24 hours what he once claimed. I believe it’s in his hands,” Zelenskyy stated.

Earlier, Bruno Kahl, head of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service, said that Russia might intend to test the West’s unity regarding NATO’s Article 5 on collective defense.

We very much hope this is not true and that we will not be put in the difficult position of it being tested. However, we must assume that Russia wants to test us, to put the unity of the West to the test,” he stated.

He also noted that Russia’s timing of such a “test” depends on the course of the war in Ukraine.

