Russia has enacted a new law allowing employers to officially hire teenagers on weekends and non-working days during school holidays, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

Russia’s economy as of April 2025 is marked by stagnation driven by war-related spending. Inflation remains high at over 10%, fueled by labor shortages and increased defense spending. This has strained businesses and investment, prompting the central bank to maintain a steep interest rate of 21%. Meanwhile, sanctions and Ukrainian attacks on oil infrastructure have weakened Russia’s critical energy sector.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the legislation, which permits the employment of teens aged 14 to 18 during holidays. However, the law restricts participation to those referred by the state employment service and only within state-supported “student brigades” and youth or children’s organizations.

The Center warns that this move serves two purposes: addressing a severe shortage of skilled labor, particularly in the defense industry, strained by Russia’s ongoing full-scale war against Ukraine, and increasing state-led ideological influence over youth, as the work will be conducted exclusively under government oversight.

Despite Kremlin propaganda touting economic strength, the situation continues to worsen, the Center noted. A deepening labor shortage is now pushing authorities to promote child labor under the guise of youth employment programs.

Russia has developed a network of youth organizations aimed at shaping the ideology of children and preparing them for potential military service. Their activities often include militarized training, historical revisionism, and direct engagement with soldiers involved in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Children as young as six are encouraged—or in some cases coerced—to join these organizations. In occupied Ukrainian territories, this system is even more aggressive, with children being forced to join under threat of consequences for their families.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Russia’s economy had sharply slowed in recent months, according to the latest economic data, and could face mounting risks if falling oil prices and global market shocks persist. Currently, the price of oil—Russia’s main export—has been declining.

Data published last week shows that GDP growth in February dropped to 0.8% year-on-year, down from 3% in January—the lowest level since March 2023. The slowdown was driven by declines in transportation, wholesale trade, and mineral extraction.

Industrial production growth also fell sharply, slipping to 0.2% from 2.2%.

The economic deceleration may worsen if oil prices continue to fall. Oil recently hit its lowest level since April 2021, amid concerns that new US import tariffs under President Donald Trump could trigger a global recession.

Although Russia has so far avoided new US import duties, Trump has threatened to impose sanctions aimed at further limiting Moscow’s ability to sell oil unless it does more to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine, which he has demanded.