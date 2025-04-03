In occupied Luhansk, Russian authorities have begun mass vaccination of children under six using unverified vaccines of unknown origin, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reports.

Since 2022, Luhansk Oblast has faced severe humanitarian challenges as Russia’s war has resulted in significant civilian casualties and displacement. The region, already destabilized by years of war with Russian troops, has seen its infrastructure severely damaged, leading to shortages in essential services like healthcare and sanitation.

“While the civilized world develops safe vaccines, the occupiers are turning Luhansk’s children into test subjects,” the statement reads.

The report warns that the vaccinations are being administered without international certification or safety guarantees—”only blind faith in the ‘greatness’ of Russian medicine.”

“We urge parents: do not subject your children to these dangerous experiments! The consequences could be fatal. This is not the first time the occupiers have used captured territories for medical experiments. All those responsible will be held accountable,” the center states.

Earlier, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade officially announced the recapture of the settlement of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast, which is 17 kilometers from the Russian-occupied Svatove, in a 30-hour operation.

The offensive was preceded by a heavy artillery bombardment, followed by combat operations supported by tanks and armored vehicles. Ukrainian assault units cleared Russian positions in the village and the surrounding forest. Nadiia had been under Russian occupation since early March 2022.

