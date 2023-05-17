Ukraine brings back 6-year-old girl from Russia after her military parents were held captive

Ukraine brings back 6 year old girl from Russia after her military parents were held captive

 

Latest news Ukraine

6-year-old Anna-Maria has been returned to her homeland from Russia after her parents, both military personnel, were held captive in Mariupol.

The Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, shared the news on Facebook.

He stated, “The 6-year-old girl has returned to her parents who were held captive by Russia for an extended period. Her mother and father are military personnel who were captured in their hometown of Mariupol while defending it against invading Russian forces.”

After their release from captivity, the girl’s mother reached out to the Commissioner’s Office, requesting assistance in bringing her daughter back.

Lubinets added that the young Ukrainian girl has now been successfully returned home, and the family is currently together in Ukraine, delighted to be reunited.

Lubinets urged anyone whose child has gone missing to contact the hot line of the Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights at 0-800-50-17-20.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags