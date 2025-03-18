Support us on Patreon
Ukraine reports 1.6 million children under Russian control

Presidential Office Head Andrii Yermak reveals that human rights defenders estimate nearly 1.6 million Ukrainian children are having their identities systematically erased through forced Russian citizenship, altered records, and military indoctrination.
byOlena Mukhina
18/03/2025
3 minute read
On 17 March, Ukrainian Presidential Office Head Andrii Yermak said that nearly 1.6 million Ukrainian children are currently under Russian control—either deported or forced to live under occupation, according to human rights groups.

His words came on the same day, whenthe International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, for the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children in 2023.

“This was the first step toward justice, a moment when the world acknowledged Russia’s systematic policy of abducting and assimilating Ukrainian children,” Yermak said.

He stressed that these crimes are ongoing.

“Ukrainian human rights defenders estimate that up to 1.6 million children remain under Russian control—either deported or trapped in occupied territories.

Their Ukrainian identity is being systematically erased: they are forced to adopt Russian citizenship, have their personal records altered, and are recruited into military organizations and propaganda campaigns,” Yermak stated.

He claimed that Ukraine is using all available national and international legal instruments to hold those responsible to account. Recently, Ukrainian prosecutors filed a new indictment against those who abducted 10-month-old Margarita Prokopenko from Kherson, who was later illegally adopted by Russian citizens.

“We will not stop until every child returns home. There can be no just peace if Ukrainian children remain in Russia’s hands,” Yermak added.

