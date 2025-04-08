Ukraine receives only half of requested Patriot air defense systems capable of intercepting ballistic targets as missile shortage intensifies

A year after requesting additional air defense systems, Ukraine has received only half the number of Patriot air defense batteries it sought, with the missile shortage now posing an even greater threat, Defense Express reports.

The Patriot system remains absolutely critical for Ukraine’s survival against ongoing Russian aggression. Their capabilities and sophisticated radar make them indispensable for defending the skies, yet their high cost and dependence on US support leave Ukraine vulnerable to geopolitical shifts, such as recent policy changes under American President Donald Trump.

To date, Ukraine has received three full Patriot batteries and one partial unit—just four out of the seven initially requested. Altogether, Ukraine operates around six batteries, far below the 25 needed for full national coverage or even the 10 considered a minimum.

“These Patriot systems, placed in storage with our partners, must actually protect lives,” Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has stated recently.

The systems were provided by:

The US

Germany

Romania, which only recently acquired Patriot systems of its own

The Netherlands, unable to assemble a full battery, contributed a radar and three launchers

In addition, Ukraine has received two SAMP/T systems from Italy and France, with another promised by Italy. However, their effectiveness against ballistic missiles remains in question.

The primary issue now is missile supply. In February, Zelenskyy said: “The commander calls me and says, ‘We’re near this city, and we have no missiles left for our Patriot systems.’”

In 2024, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin plan to deliver just 500 PAC-3 MSE and up to 240 GEM-T missiles. The 2025 output is projected at 600 MSEs. Ukraine is prioritized in delivery, after the US and Taiwan, but demand far exceeds supply.

Foreign production offers little relief in the short term:

Japan’s Mitsubishi can produce only 30 MSE missiles annually

Germany’s GEM-T production is not expected to begin before September 2026

In March 2025, the White House announced that US President Donald Trump had promised Zelenskyy cooperation in finding Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine.

Trump and Zelensky held a phone conversation on 19 March over the 30-day ceasefire agreement. It was reportedly the first personal conversation between them after the clash in the Oval Office on 28 February, and after Trump-Putin’s phone talks, which occurred a day before, on 18 March.