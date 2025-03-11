Ukraine confirms first Russian jet downed by Italian-French SAMP/T system

The Ukrainian Air Force has confirmed that a Russian military aircraft from the Sukhoi family was shot down by the Italian-French SAMP/T ground-based air defense system during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This information was confirmed by Yuriy Ihnat, head of communications for the Air Force Command, during a discussion at “Defence Talks: Sky Without KABs,” according to Suspilne. Russia’s KAB is a precision-guided bomb family.

Ukraine’s air defenses have been under significant strain due to daily Russian air attacks since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. Russia employs long-range explosive drones, missiles, and guided bombs in its assaults. In response, Ukraine has requested and received various air defense systems from its allies, including the SAMP/T. However, the Ukrainian Air Force, which oversees air defense operations, has not previously commented on the system’s performance.

Ihnat said:

“SAMP/T shot down a Sushka (a Sukhoi aircraft, – Ed.). But also other targets. There is a confirmed aircraft.“

According to Suspilne, the officer did not specify when and where the Russian aircraft was shot down or which “Su” model was hit. The aircraft is likely one of the Russian fighter jets, such as the Su-27 or Su-35, often used against Ukraine.

Patriot system effectiveness against Russian aircraft

Ihnat also noted that one of the most effective systems in Ukraine’s arsenal for shooting down aircraft today is the Patriot complex, which is designed to counter ballistic missiles. He recalled operations to destroy Russian aircraft carrying KAB bombs using Patriot systems.

“Remember the Bryansk story, when two Russian aircraft and three helicopters were destroyed at once: two jammers and one performing support functions. But two aircraft (were destroyed) simultaneously, which were dropping bombs. It was a successful special operation of the Air Force: the Patriot system destroyed these aircraft from an ambush,” Ihnat explained, according to Suspilne.

He added that similar operations were conducted later in other directions. After the destruction of the aircraft, the Russians changed their tactics and began hunting for Ukrainian air defense systems.

“A serious hunt for Patriot systems began. Unfortunately, we lost confirmed launchers. But we did not lose the system itself. The system continued to work. However, where Patriot operated, Russian aircraft did not appear for several months. The enemy, knowing that it could be destroyed, does not approach,” Ihnat said, as quoted by Suspilne.

SAMP/T

In October 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly requested SAMP/T air defense systems from France and Italy. By early 2023, both countries confirmed their decision to supply the system, with training for Ukrainian operators beginning shortly after. On 19 June 2023, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the first system was deployed and operational in Ukraine.

The SAMP/T is a long-range air defense missile system developed by the EuroSAM consortium, including MBDA Italy, MBDA France, and Thales. It can engage aerodynamic targets up to 150 km away and intercept ballistic missiles at distances of 25 km. The system utilizes Aster-30 missiles, which reach speeds of 4.5 Mach and offer rapid response capabilities. Besides Ukraine, it is also used by Italy, France, and Singapore.

