Ukraine repels massive Russian drone attack, shoots down 72 Shahed suicide drones

In the early hours of 14 September, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled a large-scale Russian drone attack, intercepting 72 out of 76 Shahed suicide drones launched at multiple regions across the country. The assault, which targeted 12 oblasts, was met with a robust response from Ukraine’s air defense systems, mobile fire groups, and army aviation.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas in attempts to terrorize civilians and damage civilian infrastructure. The Russian forces launch dozens of Shahed long-range “kamikaze” drones every night, often also launching several missiles during the attack. Sometimes, some of these pre-programmed drones, carrying 15-50 kg of explosives, cross Ukraine and enter the neighboring countries.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the drones were launched against Kyiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts.

The Air Force of Ukraine provided more detailed information, stating that they detected and tracked 76 Shahed 131 and/or Shahed 136 UAVs launched from Kursk, Yeysk in Russia, and Chauda in occupied Crimea. The Air Force reported:

“As a result of the air battle, 72 enemy attack UAVs were shot down within the borders of Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, and Sumy oblasts.”

The Air Force of Ukraine noted that in addition to the 72 drones shot down, two Russian drones were “locationally lost,” i.e. crashed on Ukrainian territory, and two more returned to Russia.

Odesa and Kyiv authorities reported the activity of air defenses at night. According to Suspilne, the air raid alert in Odesa Oblast lasted for over four hours, from 00:57 to 05:33. The first explosions in Odesa city were heard around 01:30. The Ukrainian Navy reported successfully downing nine Shahed-136 drones over Odesa Oblast.

In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that air defense systems were active over the capital. Debris from a downed drone fell on the premises of a public utility in the Obolon district, but no fire or casualties were reported.

President Zelenskyy emphasized the need for enhanced air defense capabilities in light of the attack.

“We need more capabilities to strengthen the air shield, air defense, and long-range capabilities to continue protecting lives and our people. We are working on this with all of Ukraine’s partners,” he stated.

Related: