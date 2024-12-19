Danish $ 291 million package prioritizes air defense and F-16 maintenance

Denmark has announced a new military assistance package worth 2.1 billion DKK ($291.7 million) primarily focused on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and supporting F-16 fighter aircraft operations, the Danish Defense Ministry reported on 19 December.

Amid the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, Denmark was the first country to purchase weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The country was the first to announce the purchase of 18 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems in July, with Ukrainian forces receiving the systems in early autumn.

The package marks Denmark’s 23rd donation to Ukraine and will be provided through Denmark’s international partners, according to the ministry. Additionally, the package includes funding for Ukrainian F-16 maintenance and a joint Danish-Swedish donation of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles.

“One of Ukraine’s most urgent needs is to be able to defend itself against Russian missiles and drones. Therefore, we have prioritized more support for air defense,” Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said, according to the press release.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen emphasized the urgency of the support, citing Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

“Russia spares no efforts in its illegal war. This is underlined by the Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy systems which focuses on pressuring the Ukrainian citizens in the cold winter months. It is inhuman,” Rasmussen said.

The package includes a 275 million DKK ($38.2 million) in non-utilized funds from the 2024 Finance Act, which will strengthen the financial contribution to Ukraine’s fighter aircraft capacity. The ministry noted that funding will also come from reimbursements from the European Peace Facility.

Denmark will also contribute personnel to NATO’s assistance mission to Ukraine and extend funding for Danish personnel in the EU’s military support mission for Ukraine.

“A total decision has been made to provide military support to Ukraine amounting to approximately 53 billion DKK ($7,36 billion, – Ed.) for 2022–2028. This includes support financed through the National Compromise and the Ukraine Fund,” the Danish Defense Ministry wrote in the more precise Danish-language version of the press release, adding:“About 15 billion DKK ($2 billion, – Ed.) remains in the Ukraine Fund’s reserve for 2025–2028, pending adjustments to the total military support expenditures for 2024, which have not yet been finalized”

Danish support for Ukraine

Denmark has been a steadfast supporter of Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion. It is among the few countries to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Like other allies, Denmark has supplied weapons, equipment, and military training. Denmark’s donation of long-range Harpoon coastal defense missile systems in spring 2022 contributed to securing Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea, enabling the UN grain deal.

International military support for Ukraine is coordinated through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), which includes over 50 countries. Denmark is part of several specialized coalitions under the UDCG framework: the International Fund for Ukraine, Artillery Coalition, Maritime Coalition, Air Force Coalition, Ground-Based Air Defense Coalition, Drone Coalition, Mine-Clearing Coalition, and IT Coalition. These coalitions aim to develop a more comprehensive approach in their respective areas, enabling long-term support and co-financing opportunities.

As of November, Denmark had reportedly invested 535 million euros in purchasing Ukrainian weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In November, Denmark had transferred six F-16 multirole fighters to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy announced on 7 December that a second batch of Denmark’s F-16s had arrived in Ukraine, with another batch planned for delivery.

