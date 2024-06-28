Finland approves new €159 million military aid package for Ukraine

Finland has approved its 24th military aid package for Ukraine, as announced by the Finnish Ministry of Defense on 28 June 2024. The decision was made by the President of Finland following a government proposal.

The estimated cost of replacing the equipment included in this package is approximately €159 million. With this latest contribution, the total value of defense equipment supplied by Finland to Ukraine has reached €2.2 billion, as per the Finnish Defense Ministry.

Unlike many other Western supporters of Ukraine, Finland does not reveal specific details of its military aid to Ukraine.

“For operational reasons and to ensure the safe delivery of assistance, the exact content, delivery modalities and timing of the assistance will not be disclosed,” the Ministry noted.

Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen emphasized Finland’s commitment to supporting Ukraine, stating,

“Finland is committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s unjustified aggression. This is not just about Ukraine but about the right of all free nations to ultimately exist. We Finns have learned from our own history how important this matter is.”

In addition to sending the aid, Finland is also participating in the Czech ammunition procurement initiative, which involves joint procurement of defense materials with several European countries to support Ukraine. The Finnish funds for this initiative have been allocated in the first supplementary budget for 2024, according to the ministry.

Finland is also a member of the armor coalition led by Poland, Germany, and Italy, and the information technology coalition led by Estonia and Luxembourg. These coalitions aim to provide long-term support to Ukraine.

Related: