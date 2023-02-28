Rheinmetall starts supplying SurveilSPIRE automatic reconnaissance systems to Ukraine

Ukraine

The German automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG says it has started supplies of automated reconnaissance systems to Ukraine at the behest of the German government, according to the company’s press release published on 28 February.

“These are primarily used for monitoring large areas of terrain with as few personnel as possible. Rheinmetall is cooperating in this project with the Estonian company DefSecIntel. Known as the SurveilSPIRE, these reconnaissance systems consist of mobile surveillance towers with day and night-capable camera equipment, autopiloted mini drones and a control system. The scope of delivery also includes transport vehicles. The order is worth a figure in the double-digit million-euro range. Delivery has already commenced,” the press release reads.

