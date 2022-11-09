UK to deliver more than 25,000 winter kits for Ukrainian military by mid-December

The UK government website reported that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the UK is set to deliver more than 25,000 sets of extreme cold weather clothing for the Ukrainian Armed Forces by mid-December, “ensuring troops are able to operate and survive the plunging temperatures in Ukraine.”

Additionally, the UK is going to send a further 12,000 extreme cold weather sleeping kits and 150 heated tents to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine as the temperatures plummet in the country, according to the British PM.

“With winter fast approaching, this equipment will ensure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are able to operate effectively through the next few months. Alongside our training programme and the provision of lethal aid, it demonstrates our commitment to making sure that the basic Ukrainian soldier is well trained, well equipped and given the best possible chance to fight and determine their own future,” UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.