Australian spirits producer releases Kherson liberation gin to raise money in support of Ukraine

Kherson Liberation Gin. Image by Sunshine & Sons

The Australian gin company has produced a limited edition of dry gin to celebrate the liberation of the Ukrainian city of Kherson and raise money to clear mines in Ukraine.

Each sold bottle of the Kherson liberation gin worth 99 US dollars will fund the purchase of metal detectors needed for the humanitarian de-mining of the areas in Ukraine ravaged by the Russian invasion, according to the Australian gin producer Sunshine & Sons.

The gin bottle label depicts a Ukrainian soldier reaching for a watermelon, which is a symbol of Kherson Oblast in southern Ukraine. The soldier on the label with the Ukrainian flag in the background is jumping to slam-dunk the watermelon the way basketball players do.

The artwork was created by the Ukrainian artist from Kherson Yuri Krasnoshchok. It was adapted for the gin label by Kostyantyn Des, a Ukrainian graphic designer from Odesa whose workplace suffered a hit from a Russian missile last spring and who is currently living without electricity due to ongoing attacks on his city.

Tags: aid for Ukraine, Kherson, Kherson Oblast, Kherson offensive, mines, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian missile attacks