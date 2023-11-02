Germany provides Ukraine with tanks, APCs, radars, and winter kit

The German government has updated its list of the military aid delivered to Ukraine. The new aid package includes armored personnel carriers, two additional radars for the Iris-T air defense systems, reconnaissance drones, satellite communication terminals, trucks, and winter clothing sets. An additional list of the aid being delivered includes 25 additional Leopard 1 tanks.

All the updates to the German military aid list for Ukraine go as follows:

12 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC)

2 air surveillance radar TRML-4D

7 reconnaissance drones Primoco ONE

2 AMPS self-protection systems for helicopters

5 unmanned surface vessels

10,000 safety glasses from Bundeswehr and industry stocks

32 SatCom terminals

1 PCB printer

4 truck tractor trains 8×8 HX81 and 16 semi-trailers

12 trucks MAN TGS

30,000 winter clothing sets

The German Government’s additional list of “military support to Ukraine in planning/in execution” has also been updated. However, the description of this list contains a note, reading: “Due to security concerns, the Federal Government abstains from providing details on transportation modalities and dates until after handover,” which implies that this equipment is either being transported to Ukraine or has already been handed over.

The additional list includes the following items:

25 LEOPARD 1 A5 main battle tanks* (project jointly financed with Denmark)

11 reconnaissance drones Primoco ONE*

14 AMPS self-protection systems for helicopters*

13 trucks MAN TGS*

The German Government notes that the Security Capacity Building Initiative will receive 5.4 billion Euros in 2023 (up from 2 billion Euros in 2022). An additional 10.5 billion Euros for future commitments is allocated. These funds primarily support military aid to Ukraine, restocking Federal Armed Forces supplies delivered to Ukraine, and Germany’s contributions to the European Peace Facility (EPF) for reimbursing EU member states’ military assistance costs.

