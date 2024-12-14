NBC News: Trump team in talks with Biden and Ukrainian officials about ending war with Russia

President-elect Donald Trump’s national security team has held discussions with the White House and Ukrainian leaders as part of a concerted effort to find a way to end the war with Russia, multiple sources with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

While the lack of a specific peace proposal and Trump’s mixed messages on future military aid create uncertainty about how US strategy might evolve under his administration, the constructive nature of these early talks, however, suggests both sides are seeking common ground despite their different views on how to end the conflict.

As noted by the media outlet, Trump’s advisers and Cabinet nominees, who hold a range of views on Ukraine, have yet to present a conceptual or specific peace plan to Kyiv, the sources said.

The president-elect has vowed to end the conflict even before he is inaugurated next month, calling the casualties suffered on both sides “a tragedy.” But he has sent mixed signals in his public comments, urging Russia to make peace but also suggesting he might scale back US military aid to Ukraine or reimpose limits on Kyiv’s use of American-made long-range missiles against targets inside Russia.

Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has reportedly had several conversations with his likely Republican successor, Mike Walz. One source said Sullivan and Waltz focused on sharing relevant information but did not explore ways to end the war in Ukraine or secure a cease-fire.

On the Ukrainian track, the talks took place during the latest visit of the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, to the US – Vice-President-elect JD Vance met with him in particular, NBC News claims. Communication also took place at the level of leaders – Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump.

NBC News’ source says recent meetings and conversations between Zelenskyy, Trump and their advisers have been constructive.

“The atmosphere thus far in terms of the engagement between the Ukrainians and the incoming Trump team, including Zelenskyy and Trump himself, has been positive,” one of the sources said.

Another source claims that Trump “himself realizes that Ukrainians are not an obstacle to peace.”

At the same time, the material says, Donald Trump’s team has not yet informed Ukraine about any potential “peace plans”.

