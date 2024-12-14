Map without Crimea: Ukraine demands apology from FIFA

Ukraine’s foreign ministry has reacted to FIFA’s map where it showed Ukraine without Crimea during the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry’s spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi tagged the organization on X (formerly Twitter), saying it has “acted against international law” and accused it of “supporting Russian propaganda.”

“Are you OK, @FIFAcom? By redrawing international borders in yesterday’s broadcast, you not only acted against international law, but also supported Russian propaganda, war crimes, and the crime of aggression against Ukraine. We fixed the map for you and expect a public apology, ” the tweet reads.

FIFA has not responded to the tweet at the time of writing.

On December 13, during the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA displayed a map of Europe where Russian-occupied Crimea was not marked as part of Ukraine.

While Russia is not allowed to participate in the upcoming competition, its ally Belarus, which provided territory for Russia’s incursion into northern Ukraine on 24 February 2022, has received the green light from the organization.

Ukraine will be playing in Group D: France/Croatia winners, Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan.