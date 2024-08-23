ISW: Russia shifts airborne units from Zaporizhia to Kursk against Ukrainian advance

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported that the Russian military command has recently redeployed elements of at least one airborne (VDV) regiment from Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast to Russia’s Kursk Oblast in response to Ukraine’s ongoing incursion into Russian territory. This move is likely “an effort to stabilize the lines and improve command and control (C2) over Russian conscripts.”

Ukraine started its incursion into Kursk Oblast on 6 August. President Zelenskyy later claimed that the objective of the campaign is the creation of a buffer zone in Russia to protect Ukraine’s border communities from Russian shelling. Another possible goal, as speculated by experts, is to draw Russian troops away from Ukraine to alleviate pressure on the frontlines.

According to a Crimean occupation official, who volunteered with the 56th VDV Regiment, his platoon was redeployed from the Robotyne and Verbove area in western Zaporizhzhia to defend Kursk Oblast.

Elements of the 56th VDV Regiment have been engaged in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast since summer 2023. ISW says it has also observed commercially available data supporting reports of these redeployments.

Additional reports from Russian sources indicate that elements of the 1st Assault Company (56th VDV Regiment) began redeploying on 15 August to an unspecified area in Russia. OSINT analysts have observed military equipment and trucks moving through Voronezh Oblast towards Kursk, suggesting further reinforcements.

Footage posted by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel on 22 August showed Russian military trucks reportedly transferring a large amount of equipment from Sevastopol and Perevalne, Crimea, towards northern Russia. This is believed to support the redeployment of the 56th VDV Regiment. Additionally, elements of the 11th VDV Brigade were reported to be operating near Russkaya Konopelka, just east of Kursk’s Sudzha, alongside former Wagner Group elements.

