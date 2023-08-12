Russia claims to down 20 drones attacking Crimean military base at night

Explosions were reported in Novoozerne in occupied Crimea at around 2:40 on 12 August, the local Telegram channel Krymskyi Veter reported, citing its subscribers.

This town near west Crimea’s Yevpatoria is home to the 943d mobilization deployment support center, a military storage base for Russian occupation troops.

Russia’s ministry of defense claimed that 14 were shot down while 6 were electronically suppressed, a claim that Euromaidan Press was unable to verify.

The military storage center in Novoozerne, established before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was reported in May 2022 to start demothballing Russian T-62 tanks that were deployed from Rostov to occupied Crimea. It was also reported to store D-30 howitzers and S-60 anti-aircraft artillery systems.

The drone attack on Novoozerne follows a string of Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow. According to Defense Express, the fact that 20 drones were able to execute the attack means that Ukraine is improving its ability to deliver mass drone attacks. This is an encouraging sign, because mass deployment is the only factor that makes such attacks potent: drones lack measures to evade air defense systems and can only pursue the strategy of overloading it.