Moscow reportedly shoots down drone after Russia targets Ukraine with ballistic missiles

Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin reported that air defense in the city shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Karamyshevskaya Embankment.

The incident happened within an hour after the Russian military targeted Ukraine with four high-speed Kinzhal missiles. One of the missiles struck a private house in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, killing an 8-year-old boy, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russia tried to destroy an airport in the region where young pilots who were preparing to take part in the F-16 training were based.

According to Sobyanin, no casualties were registered in the city after the drone attack.

The moment when the drone was shot down in Moscow, which authorities said was neutralized with electronic warfare, was captured on video during the broadcast of the Russian Rowing Championship, Meduza informed.