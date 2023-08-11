Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Moscow reportedly shoots down drone after Russia targets Ukraine with ballistic missiles

byOlena Mukhina
11/08/2023
1 minute read
MOSCOW, RUSSIA – MARCH 17: A view of St. Basil’s Cathedral in Red Square in Russian capital Moscow on March 17, 2020, following the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. ( Sefa Karacan – Anadolu Agency )
Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin reported that air defense in the city shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Karamyshevskaya Embankment.

The incident happened within an hour after the Russian military targeted Ukraine with four high-speed Kinzhal missiles. One of the missiles struck a private house in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, killing an 8-year-old boy, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported.

Russia attacks Ukraine with Kinzhal missiles, killing child in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russia tried to destroy an airport in the region where young pilots who were preparing to take part in the F-16 training were based.

According to Sobyanin, no casualties were registered in the city after the drone attack.

The moment when the drone was shot down in Moscow, which authorities said was neutralized with electronic warfare, was captured on video during the broadcast of the Russian Rowing Championship, Meduza informed.

