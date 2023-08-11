Russia attacks Ukraine with Kinzhal missiles, killing child in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

On the morning of 11 August, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to a Russian missile attack.

Air raid alert has just been announced throughout all Ukraine's oblasts pic.twitter.com/Upf6ipTxz5 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 11, 2023

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched four high-speed Kinzhal missiles at Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian air defense shot down one of the four missiles.

One of the missiles struck a private house in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, killing an 8-year-old boy, Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported.

“The missile hit the territory of a detached house in Kolomyia district, where a family with three children lived. An 8-year-old boy died in the attack. Information about other victims is currently being clarified,” Prosecutor’s Office wrote on its GT channel.

The Kyiv Сity Military Administration also reported missile debris falling in the Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi districts of the capital.

“In the Obolonskyi district of the city, debris fell on the territory of a children’s hospital. There was no damage, no fire, and no casualties. Debris was also found in one of the residential areas of the district. Emergency services examined the situation. The fire was extinguished. There is no information about victims or injuries,” Kyiv authorities said.

