Russian drones target three Ukrainian oblasts overnight, damage civilian buildings

Russian forces launched 104 attack drones from multiple launch sites in Russia and occupied Crimea in a massive overnight drone assault on 27 January, Ukraine’s Air Force reports.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 57 attack drones across ten oblasts. An additional 39 Russian drones were lost to location tracking with no consequences.

The downed Russian dronews hit civilian areas and infrastructure facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, and Dnipro.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, air defense systems engaged Russian drones during two air raid alerts, according city mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv. Multiple explosions were heard between 2:05 am and 5:34 am.

Ivano Frankivsk is a city in the western part of Ukraine about 1000 kilometers from the Russian border. The previous shelling of of the city’s oblast took place on 15 January. Back then, the Russian army attacked critical infrastructure with missiles.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian drones struck non-residential buildings and infrastructure in Sumy city and Pishchane village, the Regional Military Administration reports. No casualties were recorded.

Dnipro faced significant damage from the Russian attack. Governor Serhii Lysak said that the Russian attack hit three high-rise buildings, causing a fire in one building. Emergency servise extinguished the fire by morning.

Russian forces also targeted Nikopol district with Grad multiple missile launchers and heavy artillery, damaging an industrial facility in Marhanets community, according to Lysak.

Suspilne reported that the Eastern Air Command forces shot down 13 Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during the night.

On 26 January, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 50 out of 72 Russian attack drones. Some of them hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy.

