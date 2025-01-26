Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine’s General Staff confirms attack on Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery

The Ukrainians also struck a Pacific Fleet forward command post in Kursk Oblast, as per the GenStaff. The region is located about 6,000 km from the Pacific.
byYuri Zoria
26/01/2025
2 minute read
russia's ryazan oil depot fire second time days blaze 26 2025 telegram/astra videos city confirmed fires facility defense ministry again claimed all drones were downed region ukraine news ukrainian reports
Ryazan oil depot blaze. 26 January 2025. Photo via Telegram/Astra
Ukraine’s General Staff confirms attack on Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) targeted the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, a key supplier to the Russian army, and a forward command post near Korenevo in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, according to the General Staff on Facebook.

Two days earlier, on 24 January, Ukrainian forces conducted drone strikes on the Ryazan Oil Refining Company and the Kremniy El microelectronics plant in Russia’s Bryansk. Last year, Ukraine intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia.

According to the General Staff, units of the AFU Unmanned Systems Forces and the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) conducted another strike on the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, which supplies fuel to the Russian military.

Russia’s Ryazan oil depot on fire for second time in days (video)

“Explosions and a fire were recorded in the target area,” the General Staff said.

The targeted facility is among Russia’s four largest oil refineries, producing diesel fuel and TS-1 jet fuel for military purposes, the General Staff noted.

In a separate operation, Ukrainian missile forces reportedly struck a forward command post of the Russian Pacific Fleet’s task force near Korenevo in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. The extent of damage is being assessed, according to the General Staff.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!