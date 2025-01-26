Ukraine’s General Staff confirms attack on Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) targeted the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, a key supplier to the Russian army, and a forward command post near Korenevo in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, according to the General Staff on Facebook.
According to the General Staff, units of the AFU Unmanned Systems Forces and the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) conducted another strike on the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, which supplies fuel to the Russian military.
Russia’s Ryazan oil depot on fire for second time in days (video)
“Explosions and a fire were recorded in the target area,” the General Staff said.
The targeted facility is among Russia’s four largest oil refineries, producing diesel fuel and TS-1 jet fuel for military purposes, the General Staff noted.
In a separate operation, Ukrainian missile forces reportedly struck a forward command post of the Russian Pacific Fleet’s task force near Korenevo in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. The extent of damage is being assessed, according to the General Staff.
Related:
- Russia’s Ryazan oil depot on fire for second time in days (video)
- Ukrainian drones strike oil refinery in Ryazan, microelectronics plant in Bryansk
- North Korean reinforcements expected in two months in Russia, NYT reports
- Ukraine targets Russia’s 29th Combined Arms Army command center in Donetsk Oblast
- Ukraine’s largest air assault targets fuel and defense industries in 12 Russian regions
- Third Russian command center hit in days as Ukraine targets Novohrodivka
- Ukrainians strike Russian 8th Guards Army command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast (video)