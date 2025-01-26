Ukraine’s General Staff confirms attack on Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) targeted the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, a key supplier to the Russian army, and a forward command post near Korenevo in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, according to the General Staff on Facebook.

Two days earlier, on 24 January, Ukrainian forces conducted drone strikes on the Ryazan Oil Refining Company and the Kremniy El microelectronics plant in Russia’s Bryansk. Last year, Ukraine intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia.

According to the General Staff, units of the AFU Unmanned Systems Forces and the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) conducted another strike on the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, which supplies fuel to the Russian military.

“Explosions and a fire were recorded in the target area,” the General Staff said.

The targeted facility is among Russia’s four largest oil refineries, producing diesel fuel and TS-1 jet fuel for military purposes, the General Staff noted.

In a separate operation, Ukrainian missile forces reportedly struck a forward command post of the Russian Pacific Fleet’s task force near Korenevo in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. The extent of damage is being assessed, according to the General Staff.

Related: