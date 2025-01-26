Support us on Patreon
Russia’s Ryazan oil depot on fire for second time in days (video)

Videos from the city confirmed fires at the facility, as Russia’s Defense Ministry again claimed all drones were downed in the region.
byYuri Zoria
26/01/2025
2 minute read
Ryazan oil depot blaze. 26 January 2025. Photo via Telegram/Astra
Various unofficial Russian sources reported that the Ryazan oil refinery faced another drone attack in the early hours of 26 January, marking the second such incident in two days. Ryazan is situated about 180 km southeast of central Moscow and about 460 km from Ukraine.

Two days prior, one of the most massive drone attacks on Russia occurred, which affected the Ryazan oil processing plant and Novo-Ryazan thermal power plant. Last year, Ukraine intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia. Meanwhile, Russia continues its relentless nightly drone, missile, and bomb attacks on Ukraine, with strikes intensifying in recent months.

According to local residents cited by Russian Telegram channels, unidentified drones targeted the Ryazan Oblast for approximately three hours. The pro-Kremlin Telegram channel VChK-OGPU reported around 00:30 that “a massive drone attack” was underway, with “dozens of drones” reportedly participating in the assault by 00:50.

Ryazan Oblast Governor Pavel Malkov confirmed the drone assault and damage from the attack, but did not specifically mention the oil facility:

Air defense and electronic warfare systems destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles over Ryazan Oblast territory. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, material damage is being assessed. All emergency services are working,” he claimed.

The Russian news Telegram channel Astra reported around 1 a.m. that local residents complained about loud noises, with local Telegram channels indicating drones were attempting to attack the oil processing plant. Later, VChK-OGPU reported that fire at the Ryazan oil facility “flared up with renewed force.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed that 15 drones were shot down over Russian territory overnight, with “8 drones over Ryazan Oblast, 6 over Kursk Oblast, and one over Belgorod Oblast.” Such claims imply that all drones were downed, which almost always contradicts observable reality. 

