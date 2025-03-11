Support us on Patreon
Russia faced record-breaking drone attack overnight, claiming downing of 337 UAVs

Moscow Oblast was allegedly attacked by 91 drones, several airports temporarily suspended operations, a railway and an oil tank were damaged.
byYuri Zoria
11/03/2025
2 minute read
Aftermath of a drone attack on Russia’s Moscow city and oblast. Screenshots: Telegram/Astra
Russia came under attack by an unprecedented number of drones overnight on 11 March, with Russian Defense Ministry claiming to have intercepted 337 drones across ten regions – the largest reported number since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

The attack took place before the day of the US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia amid US President Donald Trump’s push to force Kyiv into talks with Moscow, allegedly to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In its ongoing campaign of strategic strikes inside Russia, Ukraine targets military infrastructure to weaken army logistics and supplies. Targets include oil processing and storage facilities, ammunition depots, warehouses, training grounds, command centers, and railway lines through sabotage. However, last night’s attack does not align with the usual pattern and may have been politically motivated to send a message.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 91 drones were allegedly intercepted over Moscow Oblast, 126 over Kursk Oblast, 38 over Bryansk Oblast, 25 over Belgorod Oblast, 22 over Ryazan Oblast, 10 over Kaluga Oblast, eight each over Lipetsk and Orel oblasts, six over Voronezh Oblast, and three over Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Moscow Oblast Governor Andrei Vorobyov confirmed the attack on the Russian capital and surrounding areas. Witnesses observed drones flying in the night sky and reported on social media dozens of explosions followed by numerous fires. The attack reportedly began after 3 a.m. local time.

Flight operations were temporarily suspended at Moscow’s Vnukovo, Zhukovsky, and Domodedovo airports during the attack, as well as in airports of Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl.

The operation of Russian air defense systems and electronic warfare equipment, which reportedly shot down and suppressed drones over residential areas, resulted in damage to residential buildings and reportedly civilian casualties, Militarnyi says.

Moscow Oblast authoritiesclaimed two deaths and 14 injuries. According to the official, drone debris fell on an apartment building in Moscow’s Ramenskoye. Another drone exploded near a residential building in Vidnoye, damaging several apartments. Drone debris reportedly crashed in other areas of Moscow Oblast.

The Astra Telegram channel reported damage to railway tracks near Domodedovo station and a fire in a local business parking lot. The head of Domodedovo earlier reported that trains were not running through the station in either direction. Train service at the station was restored by 8 a.m.

A drone struck the Oka-Center oil depot in Serpukhov, Moscow Oblast. Footage geo-verified by Astra shows damage to a fuel tank. Serpukhov’s mayor gave no details, but Moscow Oblast Governor Vorobyov listed the city among those hit in the attack.

