Moscow oil refinery and Druzhba pipeline targeted in drone attack, Ukraine’s military says

Ukraine’s General Staff says the refinery’s production facilities were struck, while explosions were recorded “in the area” of the oil pipeline’s dispatch station.
byYuri Zoria
11/03/2025
2 minute read
Aftermath of a drone attack on Russia’s Moscow city and oblast. Screenshots: Telegram/Astra
Moscow oil refinery and Druzhba pipeline targeted in drone attack, Ukraine’s military says

Commenting on last night’s drone attack inside Russia, the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff said the military struck several strategic targets in Russia overnight, specifically targeting facilities involved in supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russian officials reported a large-scale drone attack on the morning of 11 March, with the Defense Ministry claiming to have allegedly intercepted 343 drones – the highest number recorded since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022. In its ongoing campaign of strategic strikes inside Russia, Ukraine targets military infrastructure to weaken army logistics and supplies. Targets include oil processing and storage facilities, ammunition depots, warehouses, training grounds, command centers, and railway lines through sabotage.

The operation was reportedly conducted by Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, Security Service (SBU), and Defense Intelligence Directorate (HUR) in coordination with other defense components.

The General Staff confirmed hitting production facilities at the Moscow oil refinery, which has the capacity to process 11 million tons of oil annually and supplies 40-50% of Moscow’s diesel and gasoline needs.

Russia faced record-breaking drone attack overnight, claiming downing of 337 UAVs

The strikes also targeted the Stalnoy Kon linear-production dispatching station in Russia’s Oryol Oblast. According to the report, “explosions were recorded” in the area of the facility. The General Staff says the Stalnoy Kon manages technological processes for the Druzhba oil pipeline and plays an important role in oil supply to the Ust-Luga marine terminal in Leningrad Oblast.

Ukraine’s General Staff noted, citing open source reports, that several Russian civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of Russian air defense actions. According to the report, Ukrainian defense forces possess detailed information about strategic facilities involved in supporting Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine, adhere to international humanitarian law, and take measures to maximize protection of civilian populations.

