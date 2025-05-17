Destruction at Russia’s Murom military factory confirmed by satellite data

Satellite images confirm the destruction of a warehouse at the Murom Instrument-Building Plant in Murom, Vladimir Oblast, Russia, following a Ukrainian drone strike weeks ago. The images were analyzed and published by the open-source intelligence group Dnipro OSINT, Militarnyi reported.

Ukraine has been conducting an air campaign against Russian strategic targets such as ammunition depots, command centers, military factories, oil processing and storage facilities. For these tasks, Ukrainian arms manufacturers developed a wide array of long range drones, often exceeding 1,000 km in range.

The plant is a key Russian defense enterprise that manufactures ignition and initiation devices for ammunition used by the armed forces, interior ministry, FSB, and other security agencies. It is part of the Tekhmash holding under the state-owned corporation Rostec.

The published satellite images show that the strike destroyed one building on the premises of the enterprise.

The facility came under Ukrainian attack overnight on 30 April. The assault on the facility involved eight long-range fixed-wing drones, according to Militarnyi. Following the strike, a fire broke out on the premises.

The Murom Instrument-Building Plant is about 670 km from Ukraine.

Previously, the Telegram channel Dosye Shpiona reported that a storage warehouse for finished products had been hit. The building, believed to have housed ammunition ignition caps, was completely destroyed.

Additional reports by Astra at the time said an administrative building—possibly the main checkpoint—was also destroyed.

Earlier, satellite imagery had also confirmed a separate Ukrainian strike on another Russian ammunition plant—NPO Bazalt in Krasnoarmeysk, Moscow Oblast—which produces warheads for Shahed-type drones.