The Parliamentary Assembly of NATO has adopted a groundbreaking resolution endorsing Ukraine’s right to conduct military strikes within Russian territory as an act of self-defense, accordign to the assembly’s meeting in Montreal on 25 November.

The resolution comes after the White House’s recent confirmation of allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles against Russian targets, and reports of the United Kingdom providing Storm Shadow missiles under Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership.

The resolution, proposed by NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s political committee, articulates a comprehensive approach to supporting Ukraine and pressuring Russia. It explicitly recognizes Ukraine’s legitimate right to target military objectives within Russia’s borders, invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter regarding self-defense. Key provisions of the resolution include calls for:

Maintaining and increasing military support for Ukraine

Providing advanced weaponry, including air defense systems, long-range precision weapons, and multi-purpose combat aircraft

Accelerating Ukraine’s path to NATO membership

Intensifying sanctions against Russia and North Korea

Applying diplomatic and economic pressure on China to limit its support for Russia

The document emphasizes the principle of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” and supports Ukraine’s Peace Formula, a diplomatic initiative aimed at achieving a just resolution to the Russo-Ukrainian War through ten key points that emphasize nuclear safety, food security, territorial integrity, and the withdrawal of Russian troops, and Victory Plan, a strategy for Ukraine’s recovery and security following the war, emphasizing the need for international support and security guarantees to prevent future conflicts.

The NATO resolution also advocates for holding Russian military personnel and officials accountable for war crimes and the crime of aggression.

