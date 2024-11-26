Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

NATO supports allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly has granted Ukraine explicit support for conducting military operations within Russian borders.
byMaria Tril
26/11/2024
2 minute read
The-Parliamentary-Assembly-of-NATO
The Parliamentary Assembly of NATO. Credit: Ukraine Business News
NATO supports allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

The Parliamentary Assembly of NATO has adopted a groundbreaking resolution endorsing Ukraine’s right to conduct military strikes within Russian territory as an act of self-defense, accordign to the assembly’s meeting in Montreal on 25 November.

The resolution comes after the White House’s recent confirmation of allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles against Russian targets, and reports of the United Kingdom providing Storm Shadow missiles under Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership.

The resolution, proposed by NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s political committee, articulates a comprehensive approach to supporting Ukraine and pressuring Russia. It explicitly recognizes Ukraine’s legitimate right to target military objectives within Russia’s borders, invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter regarding self-defense. Key provisions of the resolution include calls for:

  • Maintaining and increasing military support for Ukraine
  • Providing advanced weaponry, including air defense systems, long-range precision weapons, and multi-purpose combat aircraft
  • Accelerating Ukraine’s path to NATO membership
  • Intensifying sanctions against Russia and North Korea
  • Applying diplomatic and economic pressure on China to limit its support for Russia

The document emphasizes the principle of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” and supports Ukraine’s Peace Formula, a diplomatic initiative aimed at achieving a just resolution to the Russo-Ukrainian War through ten key points that emphasize nuclear safety, food security, territorial integrity, and the withdrawal of Russian troops, and Victory Plan, a strategy for Ukraine’s recovery and security following the war, emphasizing the need for international support and security guarantees to prevent future conflicts.

The NATO resolution also advocates for holding Russian military personnel and officials accountable for war crimes and the crime of aggression.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts