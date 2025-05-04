Support us on Patreon
Drones hit Russia’s plant producing parts for aerospace, military industry in Bryansk Oblast (video)

This early morning strike targeted the Strela Electrotechnical Plant, destroying its administrative and production buildings.
by Yuri Zoria
04/05/2025
3 minute read
Fires at Strela Electromechanical Plant in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast after Ukrainian drone attacks on 4 May 2025. Screenshots: Telegram/Exilenova+
In the morning of 4 May, the Strela electrotechnical plant in Suzemka, Bryansk Oblast, Russia, was damaged in a strike that caused a large-scale fire. The information was reported by Russian Telegram channels and confirmed by Bryansk Oblast governor Alexander Bogomaz.

Ukraine has been conducting an air campaign against Russian strategic targets such as ammunition depots, command centers, military factories, oil processing and storage facilities.

According to Bogomaz, a fire broke out at the facility and led to the destruction of both production and administrative buildings. In a statement, he referred to the incident as the result of a “terrorist attack” on an industrial enterprise, specifying, “No one was injured.” He did not name the factory directly.

Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova+ confirmed that there were several strikes, resulting in fires in a production shop and in an administrative building. 

Sources did not report any specific types of drones used in the attack. Suzemka is located only 10 km from Ukraine’s northern border, making it within the range of even FPV drones.

Bryansk’s Suzemka is situated next to Ukraine’s border. Map: Google maps.

Open data cited in Russian coverage note that the Strela plant manufactures transformers, inductors, and autotransformers. The company collaborates with leading enterprises in the defense, aerospace, electrical engineering, electronics industries, as well as scientific research institutes.

The plant has been targeted before. It was struck in December 2023 and again in November 2024. Exilenova+ shared footage of black smoke rising over the site, noting: “This is already the second strike in the last six months.” Russian Telegram channel Astra also noted that the plant had previously been attacked in November 2024 and in December 2023.

