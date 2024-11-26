Eng
NATO, Ukraine convene emergency talks after Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile strike

Russia’s Nov. 21 strike on Dnipro marked its first combat use, deploying multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles.
Yuri Zoria
26/11/2024
2 minute read
Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRV) from a Russian nuclear -capable ballistic missile hitting Dnipro city on 21 November 2024. Screenshot:
On 26 November, NATO ambassadors and Ukrainian representatives met in Brussels to discuss last week’s Russian experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile strike on Dnipro, AFP reports. The meeting, established through the NATO-Ukraine Council formed in 2023, aims to address the current security situation in Ukraine.

The meeting occurs against a backdrop of uncertain Western support, particularly following Donald Trump’s re-election in the United States. Trump has previously cast doubt on maintaining extensive military aid to Kyiv and suggested pursuing a rapid resolution to the conflict. On the battlefield, Ukrainian troops continue to face challenges, struggling to halt Russian advances in the country’s Donetsk Oblast.

Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the missile attack as an alleged response to Ukraine’s use of US and UK-supplied weapons, specifically mentioning ATACMS missiles fired into Russian territory. Putin claimed that Moscow feels “entitled” to target military facilities in countries supporting Ukraine with weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy characterized the strike as “the latest bout of Russian madness” and called for updated air-defense systems to counter the emerging threat. Kyiv hopes to achieve “concrete and meaningful outcomes” from the diplomatic meeting.

A NATO official stated the session “provides an opportunity to discuss the current security situation” and will include video-link briefings from Ukrainian officials. However, diplomats have tempered expectations for significant breakthroughs.

Senior NATO commander Rob Bauer emphasized the strategic importance, stating,

I cannot imagine that it is in the interest of the United States to allow Putin to come out of those possible negotiations as a winner.”

Russia’s use of its missile that Putin referred to as “Oreshnik” was the first combat use in history of the nuclear-capable missile, carrying the Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRV), although the weapon didn’t carry nuclear warheads.

