Russia claims massive drone attack on Bryansk, where microelectronics plant is located

Russian officials report that Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on Bryansk Oblast overnight on 28 April, with the Russian Defense Ministry claiming to have shot down 102 Ukrainian drones over the area.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said in his Telegram channel that air defense systems destroyed several dozen unmanned aerial vehicles over our oblast.

According to Bogomaz, one person was killed and another injured in Bryansk city during the attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that its defense system intercepted a total of 115 Ukrainian drones overnight on 28 April. Some 102 drones were shot down over Bryansk Oblast, 9 over occupied Crimea, 2 over Kursk Oblast, 1 over Belgorod Oblast, and 1 over the Black Sea, according to the ministry.

Local Telegram channels mentioned several fires in Bryansk, particularly on Moskovskaya and Krasnoarmeyskaya streets.

The Kremny El plant, one of Russia’s major military microelectronics suppliers, is located at 103 Krasnoarmeyskaya Street in Bryansk. This facility produces a wide range of microchips and components used in strategic weapons systems, including Topol-M and Bulava missile complexes, S-300 and S-400 air defense systems, and combat aircraft electronics.

The plant has reportedly been targeted before. According to the source, Ukrainian Security Service and Special Operations Forces drones struck the Kremny El facility in January 2025. There was reportedly an attack on the plant in October 2024.

