Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

UK intel: Russia times Kyiv missile attack after energy ceasefire to exploit replenished stockpiles

UK says Russia’s strike combined long-range bombers, fleet assets, and drones in a complex package designed to test Ukrainian defense saturation.
byYuri Zoria
25/04/2025
3 minute read
phones heard ringing under rubble two children missing after russia attacks kyiv kills 10 injures dozens damage residential neighborhood russia's missile attack overnight 24 2025 127a72c6-2811-4013-b8b5-9bcb57896b28 ukraine news ukrainian reports
Damage to a residential neighborhood in Kyiv from Russia’s missile attack overnight on 24 April 2025. Photo: Suspilne
UK intel: Russia times Kyiv missile attack after energy ceasefire to exploit replenished stockpiles

On 25 April 2025, the UK Ministry of Defense stated in its intelligence update that Russia’s large-scale, coordinated missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on 23–24 April was enabled by a prior 30-day energy ceasefire. According to British defense intelligence, the temporary pause in major strikes allowed Russia to replenish its missile stockpiles, especially Kh-101 cruise missiles, which had only been used twice since March.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pressures Kyiv into making concessions to Russia to announce an alleged ceasefire in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Moscow continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

The UK report said Russian forces used Long Range Aviation (LRA) bombers, Black Sea Fleet assets, and Ground Force elements to launch a multi-vector strike package targeting Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other cities. The attack employed more than 200 munitions, including One Way Attack Uncrewed Aerial Systems (OWA UAS, referring to Shahed drones), at least 10 ballistic missiles (both domestically produced and acquired from North Korea), KODIAK Air Launched Cruise Missiles (Kh-101), and KALIBR Land Attack Cruise Missiles.

This combination of munitions almost certainly sought to complicate and saturate Ukrainian Air Defence efforts,” the Ministry wrote.

Ukrainian Air Force officials reported that 112 munitions were intercepted during the attack, while others were neutralized via electronic warfare.

British analysts highlighted that the KODIAK system remains central to Russia’s precision-strike capabilities. The UK believes that the recent strike demonstrates Moscow’s intent to conduct high-impact operations with minimal warning, selecting moments when stockpiles are restored and the element of surprise can be maximized.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts