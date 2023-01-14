Power out, Ukraine under massive Russian missile strike: updating

Russian missiles hit residential building in Dnipro. Photo: President's Office

Ukraine is under the first massive Russian missile attack in 2023. Air alarms were active all over the country around 15:00. Missile strikes were reported in Kyiv (northern Ukraine), Dnipro (eastern Ukraine), Kharkiv (eastern Ukraine), and Zaporizhzhia (southeastern Ukraine).

Russian forces launch ballistic and cruise missiles targeting residential areas and critical civilian infrastructure all over Ukraine. The first series of missile strikes today rocked the capital Kyiv early in the morning. Powerful explosions were reported in several neighborhoods of Kyiv at 6 am, while the air raid alert was off. Later on, at 9:35 the air raid alert in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast followed another series of explosions.

Ukraine’s Air Force spox Yurii Ihnat confirmed that Russian missile strikes caused the morning explosions in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast earlier in the morning.

“It is likely that it was either Iskander-M ballistic missiles or anti-aircraft systems S-300 of certain modifications, as well as S-400, which are also present in the north of Ukraine. We will determine what type of missiles was used,” Ihnat said.

Fragments of one of the Russian missiles downed by Ukraine’s air defense fell on the territory of the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine (aka Skansen Museum) in the Kyiv suburb Pyrohiv. No casualties.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1614216505121705985

One of the Russian missiles hit the object of critical civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, according to the Mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko. The fragments of another Russian missile downed by Ukraine’s air defense fell on an uninhabited house in Holosiyivskyy district of Kyiv, Klitschko reported. As a result, the explosion caused the fire that was extinguished within an hour. No casualties.

A Russian missile hit the apartment building in Dnipro, eastern Ukraine. 18 people injured in the Russian missile attack on Dnipro, including 2 children, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Administration.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1614264341775224834

By 3 pm, the air raid alert was on all over the entire territory of Ukraine. The Russian massive missile attack on Ukraine continues.

Air raid alert all across Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/zbL7N06wq4 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 14, 2023

Ahead of the latest strikes, five Russian missile carriers were present in the Black Sea, capable of a total volley is 36 Kalibr missiles, according to Vladyslav Nazarov, spokesman of operational command South.

Explosions are reported in Vinnytsia Oblast (southwestern Ukraine) and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast (western Ukraine), according to Suspilne.

The Ukrainian air defense is active in Lviv Oblast (western Ukraine), according to the head of Lviv Oblast Maksym Kozytkyy.

“The enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast. Interruptions in the supply of power and water are possible. Stay in shelters. The threat persists,” Lviv Oblast Head Maksym Kozytskyy reported.

Meanwhile, most of Kharkiv City districts remained without power after a series of explosions that were heard earlier, city subway has suspended services, according to Suspilne.

Russia hit critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv Oblast, emergency services are working on the spot, according to Kharkiv Oblast Head Syniehubov.

The thick smoke that was seen at the central railway station in Kyiv was not related to Russian missile strikes.

Russia Telegram channels claim that the black smoke is rising over the Kyiv train station. Meanwhile, the Kyiv train station (📹via https://t.co/l9yG8aGgB8): pic.twitter.com/fn8ztRCIln — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 14, 2023

Ukraine’s air defense is active in Kyiv and Ternopil oblasts.

Emergency power cuts in Kyiv due to the Russian missile strikes.

“This [power curs in Kyiv] is a forced preemptive step that will prevent significant damage to the energy infrastructure if enemy missiles reach the target,” Ukraine’s energy company DTEK warned.

Ukraine’s air defense is active in a number of other Ukrainian regions all over the country.

There are reports that the air defenses are active in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, sounds of explosions in Kryvyi Rih, missile fly-overs towards the western regions of Ukraine.https://t.co/mgo3icvN4K — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 14, 2023

The Odesa District State Administration says that air defense is operating over the Odesa district. — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 14, 2023

Three Russian missiles have been shut down in the area of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast (southern Ukraine), military reporter Roman Bochkala reported.

Meanwhile, 15 people have been pulled out from under the rubble of the apartment building hit by the Russian missile earlier today, according to Ukraine’s Emergency Service. They are wounded but alive.

Ukraine's Emergency Service says 15 people have been rescues from under the rubble in Dnipro City at the moment 📷https://t.co/rOcnnibQb6 pic.twitter.com/NWFneiGtnI — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 14, 2023

Air raid sirens are blowing in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts again. Russia continues its massive missile attack on Ukraine.

The information on casualties in Dnipro has been updated: the Russian attack on the Dnipro took 2 lives, 27 people have been injured including 6 children, all are taken to hospital, the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Valentyn Reznichenko reported. Search and rescue operations continue.

📷https://t.co/9wsaauKsXX pic.twitter.com/ata4xmdune — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 14, 2023

Russia hit an infrastructure facility Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast (western Ukraine), no one was injured, air defenses shot down two missiles, according to Ivan-Frankivsk Oblast Head Svitlana Onishchuk.

People are screaming for help from under the rubble of the apartment building hit by the Russian missile in Dnipro.

People are screaming from under the rubble of the apartment building that was hit by the Russian missile in Dnipro City, eastern Ukraine The rescue operation goes on.

📹https://t.co/f5FjtKh3hC pic.twitter.com/qatZvo24fX — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 14, 2023

Some are stuck on the upper floors of a half-demolished building in Dnipro. The death toll of the Russian missile attack on the Dnipro apartment building keeps rising. At least five people killed, the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head reported.

Dnipro attack: people signalize their presence using flashlights so that rescuers could evacuate them faster. 📷via https://t.co/YCxcfR1wJY pic.twitter.com/uAumLpIhPN — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 14, 2023

Tags: ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian missile attacks