Two children among eight dead in Russian missile attack on Sumy

Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on a residential building in northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy City late on 17 November, causing multiple casualties, local officials reported. Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar confirmed the strike, stating on Telegram that “a ballistic missile hit a residential building in Sumy.”

The attack occurred at 20:38 local time, striking a densely populated residential district. According to the local prosecutor’s office, eight people were killed, including two children – a nine-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. The number of injured reached 49 people, as reported by public broadcaster Suspilne‘s correspondents from the scene.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration head Volodymyr Artiukh confirmed to Suspilne that two children were among the fatalities. The prosecutor’s office initially reported that 20 local residents, including three children, sought medical assistance.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into the missile strike.

