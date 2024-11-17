Eng
Two children among eight dead in Russian missile attack on Sumy

A Russian missile attack on Sumy residential high-rise on 17 November evening resulted in eight deaths, including a 9-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl, with at least 49 people seeking medical attention.
byYuri Zoria
17/11/2024
2 minute read
aftermath deadly russian ballistic missile strike residential building sumy evening 17 november 2024 suspilne 995feb2510e7d417 (1)
Aftermath of a deadly Russian ballistic missile strike on a residential building in Sumy on the evening of 17 November 2024. Photo: Suspilne Sumy.
Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on a residential building in northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy City late on 17 November, causing multiple casualties, local officials reported. Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar confirmed the strike, stating on Telegram that “a ballistic missile hit a residential building in Sumy.”

This comes as Russia continues its deliberate daily attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. This morning’s air assault was the largest in several months, resulting in at least five civilian deaths and damage to multiple power facilities. Meanwhile, a Russian artillery attack on Nikopol’s train depot killed two railway workers.

The attack occurred at 20:38 local time, striking a densely populated residential district. According to the local prosecutor’s office, eight people were killed, including two children – a nine-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. The number of injured reached 49 people, as reported by public broadcaster Suspilne‘s correspondents from the scene.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration head Volodymyr Artiukh confirmed to Suspilne that two children were among the fatalities. The prosecutor’s office initially reported that 20 local residents, including three children, sought medical assistance.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into the missile strike.

